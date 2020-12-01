BELOIT—The 37th Annual Beloit Health System Lovelight ceremony will go on, but with a few changes to keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of gathering around the festively lighted trees on the Beloit Memorial Hospital grounds, this year people will be asked to drive by the trees to remain safe.
This year’s ceremony is set for 6 p.m. Dec. 7. Those wanting to participate are asked to turn onto Hart Road from Prairie Avenue and follow the signs that will be set up on the hospital grounds.
The Lovelight ceremony has become a holiday tradition for many Stateline Area families. The trees on the grounds of Beloit Memorial Hospital are decorated with lights making for a beautiful holiday display. However, each light has special meaning as people make a monetary donation to have a light placed on the trees in honor of a loved one who has passed away, or for someone special in their lives. White lights represent loved ones who have passed away, red or green lights represent people who residents want to honor and blue lights represent those who are being thanked for their service. This year, blue lights have been placed on trees to honor front-line health workers who have been working long hours in the midst of the pandemic. Blue lights also honor veterans and other service employees.
This year, people still can honor loved ones with a Lovelight by making a donation of $5 or more. The names of those who are being honored will be listed in advertisements in the Beloit Daily News and the Stateline News, and on the Beloit Health System website. The list of names will run in the Stateline News on Dec. 20 and in the Beloit Daily News on Dec. 21. Names must be submitted by Dec. 16 to be included in the listing in the newspaper.
Zosia Lounsbury, Beloit Health System volunteer coordinator, said holiday music will be playing as spectators drive by. A video also can be viewed on the Beloit Health System website featuring Beloit Health System CEO Tim McKevett, VIP President Dick Johnson and Lounsbury thanking everyone who has supported the Lovelight program.
People can get a Lovelight form to request a light be place on the trees by going to the website at beloithealthsystem.org/lovelight-ceremony.