In this Beloit Daily News file photo, a family stands by one of the Lovelight trees on the grounds of Beloit Memorial Hospital during a past Lovelight ceremony. This year the event will be held in-person and have a drive-through component after last year’s drive-through only event. The event is set for Monday at 6 p.m.
BELOIT—Beloit Health System’s Lovelight ceremony and tree lighting will offer both in-person and drive-through options for this year’s event that is set for 6 p.m. on Monday.
The ceremony is in its 38th year and new this year, the lights will pay respects to three Rock County first responders who passed away this year. Signs will be in place honoring fallen Beloit Police Department Officer Dan Daly, Rock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Bradley Kaderly and Evansville Fire Department Firefighter Christopher Augustin.
As always, the lights are displayed on the Beloit Memorial Hospital grounds at 1969 W. Hart Road, honoring health system volunteers and loved ones.
The white lights on the trees are in memory of those who are no longer here to share the holiday season with. The red and green lights are in honor of loved ones who are still alive and the blue lights recognize first responders and military veterans.
“Our Engineering Department works really hard to display the lights and make it beautiful,” said Communications Coordinator at Beloit Health System Connie Jones.
All Lovelight names will appear in the Beloit Daily News and the Stateline News on Dec. 22.
Those looking to dedicate a light to a loved one can contact the health system, with donations accepted until Dec. 15. A light can be sponsored with a donation of $5 or more. All names also will be listed on the health system’s website from Dec. 22 to Jan. 7. Proceeds benefit the Beloit Health System Volunteers in Partnership (VIP) Scholarship fund for area high school students pursuing careers in health care.
“All the money raised goes to those scholarships and it’s really wonderful,” Jones said.