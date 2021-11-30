CLINTON – State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, who has served 11 years in the Wisconsin State Assembly, announced Tuesday she will not seek a seventh term.
“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to represent and serve my friends and neighbors in southern Wisconsin. During my tenure in the legislature, I’ve had the opportunity to work with many wonderful people – constituents, colleagues, stakeholders and staff - on policy issues they’re passionate about. I’m grateful for the experience, knowledge and relationships serving in the Legislature has given me,” Loudenbeck stated in a news release.
Loudenbeck has represented the 31st Assembly District, which includes parts of Rock and Walworth counties. She and Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, represent parts of the City of Beloit.
Loudenbeck said she has worked with her colleagues in both houses and across the aisle to author dozens of bills that have been signed into law. These signed bills cover policies ranging from anti-human trafficking and support for homeless and vulnerable youth to agriculture, water quality and economic development. She led the effort to provide Family Care to Rock County residents and chaired a Legislative Council Study Committee on the preservation of burial sites that led to the passage of landmark legislation settling a complex policy matter. Her work on policies related to health care and public safety spanned several legislative sessions and multiple bills including community EMS, telehealth, charity care, Next Generation 911 and shared services for fire/EMS.
Loudenbeck grew up in the suburban areas of Detroit and Chicago. She moved to Wisconsin in 1987 to attend the University of Wisconsin - Madison, where she earned undergraduate degrees in political science and international relations. She became a certified firefighter in 1998.
In 2003, she began working at the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce, where she continued to work until running for the Assembly in 2010.
For the past four legislative sessions, she served on the Joint Finance Committee, and as Vice Co-Chair since 2018.
She is the current Chair of the State Capitol and Executive Residence Board and Co-Chair of the Joint Information Policy and Technology Committee. She chaired the Assembly Committee on Workforce Development during her second term and has been a member of 11 other Assembly committees.
Additionally she is a legislative member on the State Fair Park Board, and was previously appointed to the Educational Communications Board and the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority Board.