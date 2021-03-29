MADISON—State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, is seeking public input on the proposed 2021-2023 biennial budget and has set two public events where residents can provide their views.
The first event will be from 4:30—6 p.m. on April 8 in the Community Room at Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.
The second event will be from 4:30—6 p.m. April 12 at Sharon Village Hall, 125 Plain St.
Constituents are being asked to sign up in advance for the in-person office hours so everyone can be safely accommodated. Sign up is available at:www.RepLoudenbeck.comOnline SurveyThe Spring Survey 2021is now available on www.RepLoudenbeck.com. Loudenbeck’s office is also accepting comments via email at rep.loudenbeck@legis.wi.govor by phone at 608-266-9967.