MADISON—Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, was reappointed to serve as vice co-char of the state’s Joint Committee on Finance on Wednesday.
This marks Loudenbeck’s fourth term on the committee and her second as vice co-chair.
“I intend to take a critical look at specific pressure points within all aspects of government. Managing expectations is critical; now is not the time to make promises we can’t afford,” Loudenbeck said. “We have to take care of funding our current obligations before growing government with new programs or projects.”
The Joint Committee on Finance is a statutory, 16-member committee focused on the review of all state appropriations and revenues.