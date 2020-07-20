CLINTON - State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, has been elected chair of the State Capitol and Executive Residence Board.
Loudenbek has served on the board since 2011, including serving as the legislative vice chair for the last several years. She succeeds Sen. Fred Riser, D-Madison, who served in a leadership capacity on the board since 1987. Riser is retiring from the legislature.
The State Capitol and Executive Residence Board is a 16-member board which directs the maintenance of the Capitol including choice of furnishings of the executive residence. All maintenance, installation of fixtures and placement of decorative furnishings must receive board approval.
