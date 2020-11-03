CLINTON - 31st Wisconsin Assembly District incumbent Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, has declared victory in her race against Democrat challenger Elizabeth Lochner-Abel.
Unofficial Rock County election results show Loudenbeck (58.35%) received 7,890 votes to Lochner-Abel's 5,616 votes (41.54%).
“I’m very proud of the things I accomplished in the legislature and I remain committed to making Wisconsin the best place to live, work, farm and raise a family," Loudenbeck said. "I look forward to the opportunity to return next session to take care of some unfinished business while pursuing innovative solutions to address the challenges facing our state.”