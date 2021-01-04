MADISON —State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, took the oath of office to represent the 31st Assembly District Monday beginning her sixth term in the Wisconsin Assembly.
During the 105th Session, Loudenbeck will be serving on several boards and committees. She was reappointed Vice Co-Chair for the Joint Committee on Finance and appointed Chair for the Joint Committee on Information Policy and Technology. She will also continue to serve as Chair of the State Capitol and Executive Residence Board and a member of the State Fair Park Board.