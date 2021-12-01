JANESVILLE – After serving in the Wisconsin Assembly for over a decade, Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, has announced she will run for Wisconsin Secretary of State next year.
Loudenbeck, 52, was first elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in 2010, first serving in the 45th District before legislative maps were redrawn and she started representing the 31st Assembly District in 2012. The 31st District covers parts of Rock and Walworth counties. The 31st District covers part of Beloit. The 45th Assembly District also includes part of Beloit and is represented by Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit.
In her time in Madison, Loudenbeck has served on various committees, most notably as the vice co-chairperson of the Joint Committee on Finance. Loudenbeck told the Beloit Daily News in an interview she felt the time was right to seek statewide office.
“I have an opportunity right now to use relationships with the Legislature, my institutional knowledge and state budget experience to make the office work again and there are opportunities to improve the limited duties of that office,” Loudenbeck said.
If elected, Loudenbeck said, she would look to “modernize” the office of the Secretary of State; participate as an “active and engaged” board member on the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands; and “start legislative conversations” on how the office could “serve as a check” on the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
“That would do what a vast majority of other states do in having a secretary of state who is accountable to the voters and to be more involved in election administration and oversight,” Loudenbeck said. “Voter confidence and election integrity are on people’s minds.
To statewide voters who might not know who she is, Loudenbeck said she is looking forward to meeting voters “where they are at.”
“I care about public policy and I care about Wisconsin and that will transfer to a statewide obligation that I will honor, if elected,” Loudenbeck said. “I have identified an area where I think I could add value and this is the next step and I am really excited about this opportunity.”
Current Secretary of State Doug La Follette, a Democrat, has served in the position since 1983 having last won reelection in 2018. He served an earlier term as secretary of state from 1975 to 1979, but ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor in 1978 and a Democratic primary bid for governor in 2012 in the leadup to the recall election of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker.
A partisan primary election will be held on Aug. 9, 2022 followed by the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. The final candidate filing deadline is June 1, 2022.
Loudenbeck grew up in the suburban areas of Detroit and Chicago. She moved to Wisconsin in 1987 to attend the University of Wisconsin—Madison, where she earned undergraduate degrees in political science and international relations. She became a certified firefighter in 1998 in the Town of Linn. She served as a Town of Clinton Supervisor from 2010 to 2012.
In 2003, she began working at the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce, where she continued to work until running for the Assembly in 2010.