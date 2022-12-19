Lotteries Lotteries Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Dec 19, 2022 Dec 19, 2022 Updated 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WisconsinSun. Supercash:5, 18, 22, 24, 33, 37Sun. Pick 3- Midday: 123Sun. Pick 3 Evening: 187Sun. Pick 4—Midday: 2503Sun. Pick 4—Evening: 3063Sun. Badger 5:2, 4, 5, 11, 28Sun. All or Nothing Midday:1, 4, 5, 6, 12, 1415, 16, 18, 21, 22Sun. All or Nothing Evening:3, 6, 8, 10, 12, 1415, 16, 17, 20, 21IllinoisSun. Pick 3—Midday: 515Sun. Pick 3—Evening: 412Sun. Pick 4—Midday: 1494Sun. Pick 4—Evening: 5876Sun. Lucky Day Lotto- Midday: 1, 4, 9, 35, 39Sun. Lucky Day Lotto- Evening: 1, 8, 19, 41, 44Monday’s Lotto Jackpot: $6.05M Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Winnebago County Sheriff's Office releases information on the high speed chase in Beloit Wisconsin DNR grant to assist in demolition in downtown Beloit A garage fire in Beloit spread to a residence and displaced family Belvidere automobile assembly plant targeted for closure South Beloit man sentenced for child pornography charge Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime