Lotteries Clint Wolf Jun 20, 2022 WisconsinMon. Powerball:3, 44, 61, 63, 69—13Powerplay: 2XWednesday's Jackpot: $296MSat. Megabucks:3, 10, 16, 22, 29, 44Wednesday's Jackpot: $5.3MFri. Supercash:4, 8, 18, 19, 27, 38Sat. Supercash:8, 10, 11, 17, 19, 37Sun. Supercash:1, 2, 3, 10, 19, 39Mon. Supercash:1, 5, 6, 18, 21, 23Fri. Pick 3—Midday: 561Fri. Pick 3—Evening: 977Sat. Pick 3—Midday: 069Sat. Pick 3—Evening: 576Sun. Pick 3—Midday: 324Sun. Pick 3—Evening: 012Mon. Pick 3—Midday: 760Mon. Pick 3—Evening: 321Fri. Pick 4—Midday: 6359Fri. Pick 4—Evening: 3517Sat. Pick 4—Midday: 5803Sat. Pick 4 Evening: 8554Sun. Pick 4—Midday: 7342Sun. Pick 4—Evening: 1785Mon. Pick 4—Midday: 4489Mon. Pick 4—Evening: 4299Fri. Badger 5:13, 23, 25, 26, 29Sat. Badger 5:9, 11, 14, 17, 22Sun. Badger 5:3, 8, 16, 21, 26Mon. Badger 53, 8, 12, 29, 31All or Nothing Midday:3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 910, 17, 19, 20, 21All or Nothing Evening:1, 4, 9, 11, 12, 1314, 15, 16, 17, 20IllinoisFri. Pick 3—Midday: 831Fri. Pick 3—Evening: 980Sat. Pick 3—Midday: 987Sat. Pick 3—Evening: 716Sun. Pick 3—Midday: 801Sun. Pick 3—Evening: 276Mon. Pick 3—Midday: 664Mon. Pick 3—Evening: 723Fri. Pick 4—Midday: 4235Fri. Pick 4—Evening: 9619Sat. Pick 4—Midday: 1017Sat. Pick 4—Evening: 4440Sun. Pick 4—Midday: 7690Sun. Pick 4—Evening: 2503Mon. Pick 4—Midday: 4713Mon. Pick 4—Evening: 5124Fri. Lucky Day Lotto- Midday: 6, 15, 18, 20, 28Fri. Lucky Day Lotto- Evening: 3, 12, 14, 15, 33Sat. Lucky Day Lotto- Midday: 16, 20, 26, 38, 42Sat. Lucky Day Lotto- Evening: 6, 26, 31, 33, 34Sun. Lucky Day Lotto- Midday: 4, 12, 18, 19, 31Sun. Lucky Day Lotto- Evening: 7, 24, 29, 32, 41Mon. Lucky Day Lotto- Midday: 11, 14, 31, 35, 42Mon. Lucky Day Lotto- Evening: 1, 9, 15, 17, 34Mon. Lotto: 2, 4, 19, 26, 28, 43Extra Shot: 4Thursday's Jackpot: $5.75M