Lotteries
Clint Wolf
Feb 27, 2023
Updated 4 hrs ago

Wisconsin
Sun. Supercash:11, 14, 24, 27, 29, 35
Sun. Pick 3- Midday: 079
Sun. Pick 3 Evening: 477
Sun. Pick 4—Midday: 6465
Sun. Pick 4—Evening: 2572
Sun. Badger 5:7, 10, 12, 16, 22
Sun. All or Nothing Midday:4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 1011, 14, 16, 17, 19
Sun. All or Nothing Evening:4, 5, 7, 9, 12, 1314, 17, 20, 21, 22

Illinois
Sun. Pick 3—Midday: 424
Sun. Pick 3—Evening: 591
Sun. Pick 4—Midday: 2029
Sun. Pick 4—Evening: 9968
Sun. Lucky Day Lotto- Midday: 2, 15, 24, 31, 35
Sun. Lucky Day Lotto- Evening: 7, 29, 40, 44, 45
Monday's Lotto Jackpot: $10.55M