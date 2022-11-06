Lotteries Lotteries Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Nov 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WisconsinSat. Powerball:28, 45, 53, 56, 69 —20Powerplay: 3XMonday’s Jackpot: $1.9BSat. Megabucks:5, 12, 21, 24, 27, 41Wednesday’s Jackpot: $12.2MThurs. Supercash:9, 12, 13, 16, 21, 36Fri. Supercash:1, 21, 22, 23, 32, 39Sat. Supercash:17, 21, 22, 28, 32, 34Thurs. Pick 3—Midday: 327Thurs. Pick 3—Evening: 443Fri. Pick 3—Midday: 307Fri. Pick 3—Evening: 121Sat. Pick 3—Midday: 909Sat. Pick 3—Evening: 987Thurs. Pick 4—Midday: 7556Thurs. Pick 4—Evening: 1380Fri. Pick 4—Midday: 7790Fri. Pick 4 Evening: 5413Sat. Pick 4—Midday: 5643Sat. Pick 4—Evening: 6063Thurs. Badger 5:9, 11, 24, 27, 30Fri. Badger 5:8, 16, 18, 25, 28Sat. Badger 5:6, 7, 10, 24, 27Sat. All or Nothing Midday:3, 4, 6, 8, 9, 1214, 15, 16, 19, 21Sat. All or Nothing Evening:4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 1213, 14, 17, 19, 22IllinoisThurs. Pick 3—Midday: 426Thurs. Pick 3—Evening: 722Fri. Pick 3—Midday: 091Fri. Pick 3—Evening: 635Sat. Pick 3—Midday: 869Sat. Pick 3—Evening: 569Thurs. Pick 4—Midday: 4558Thurs. Pick 4—Evening: 9093Fri. Pick 4—Midday: 8074Fri. Pick 4—Evening: 7918Sat. Pick 4—Midday: 5154Sat. Pick 4—Evening: 1568Thurs: Lucky Day Lotto- Midday: 8, 10, 19, 27, 38Thurs. Lucky Day Lotto- Evening: 15, 24, 27, 32, 33Fri. Lucky Day Lotto- Midday: 9, 14, 17, 21, 42Fri. Lucky Day Lotto- Evening: 15, 19, 31, 34, 39Sat. Lucky Day Lotto- Midday: 1, 16, 18, 26, 27Sat. Lucky Day Lotto- Evening: 17, 19, 30, 32, 42Sat. Lotto: 7, 14, 16, 23, 25, 28 Extra Shot: 15Monday’s Jackpot: $3.35M Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Rock County District Attorney announces conviction for incest, sexual assault Blue Collar Coffee opens new downtown Beloit location Beloit School Board talks referendum planning Janesville driver to be in court for pedestrian fatality Broadband upgrade coming to rural Rock County Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime