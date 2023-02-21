Lotteries Lotteries Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Feb 21, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WisconsinMon. Powerball3, 17, 26, 38, 54—15Wednesday’s Jackpot $100MMon. Supercash9, 11, 22, 23, 28, 35Mon. Pick 3—Midday: 193Mon. Pick 3—Evening: 242Mon. Pick 4—Midday: 7905Mon. Pick 4—Evening: 6788Mon. Badger 5: 1, 17, 19, 21, 24Mon. All or Nothing—Midday:1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 1011, 12, 13, 20, 22Mon. All or Nothing—Evening:2, 4, 6, 10, 11, 1516, 18, 20, 21, 22IllinoisMon. Pick 3—Midday: 826Mon. Pick 3—Evening: 151Mon. Pick 4—Midday: 6564Mon. Pick 4—Evening: 6587Mon. Lucky Day Lotto- Midday: 13, 29, 31. 32, 40Mon. Lucky Day Lotto- Evening: 3, 27, 30, 31, 39Mon. Lotto: 1, 7, 9, 12, 21, 36Extra Shot: 7Thursday’s Jackpot: $10.25M Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Phone threat received at Beloit Memorial Hospital Rockford teen accused of shooting death Homicide investigated in Beloit Monroe woman killed in two vehicle crash in Rock County UPDATE: Two men arrested after high-speed pursuit through Beloit Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime