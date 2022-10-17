Lotteries Lotteries Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Oct 17, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WisconsinSun. Supercash:1, 2, 9, 10, 12, 36Sun. Pick 3- Midday: 195Sun. Pick 3 Evening: 497Sun. Pick 4—Midday: 2157Sun. Pick 4—Evening: 3371Sun. Badger 5:2, 7, 11, 22, 30Sun. All or Nothing Midday:1, 2, 5, 8, 10, 1315, 15, 17, 19, 21Sun. All or Nothing Evening:3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 812, 14, 16, 17, 19IllinoisSun. Pick 3—Midday: 185Sun. Pick 3—Evening: 073Sun. Pick 4—Midday: 0462Sun. Pick 4—Evening: 4194Sun. Lucky Day Lotto- Midday: 10, 16, 36, 37, 42Sun. Lucky Day Lotto- Evening: 10, 31, 35, 38, 45Monday’s Jackpot: $2M Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Driver dies in South Beloit race track crash Fred, Joanne Klett were invested in Beloit Stateline Area Trick or Treating hours are announced Janesville woman had no license at time of accident that left 9-year-old dead South Beloit man accused of possessing fentanyl, cocaine Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime