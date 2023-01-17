Lotteries Lotteries Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jan 17, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WisconsinMon. Powerball4, 14, 33, 39, 61 —3Wednesday’s Jackpot $439MMon. Supercash2, 15, 18, 20, 36, 38Mon. Pick 3—Midday: 955Mon. Pick 3—Evening: 914Mon. Pick 4—Midday: 4530Mon. Pick 4—Evening: 9579Mon. Badger 5: 12, 13, 14, 20, 22Mon. All or Nothing—Midday:2, 5, 6, 8, 9, 1011, 13, 14, 15, 19Mon. All or Nothing—Evening:1, 2, 4, 8, 10, 1214, 17, 18, 19, 22 IllinoisMon. Pick 3—Midday: 805Mon. Pick 3—Evening: 012Mon. Pick 4—Midday: 1718Mon. Pick 4—Evening: 3604Mon. Lucky Day Lotto- Midday: 1, 3, 5, 6, 18Mon. Lucky Day Lotto- Evening: 18, 20, 24, 31, 44Mon. Lotto: 13, 22, 25, 44, 49, 50Extra Shot: 15Thursday’s Jackpot: $8M Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now American Aluminum Extrusion in Roscoe under one owner now Tenants union proposed in Janesville Snow sculpting competitions in Rockford and Rockton, Illinois and Lake Geneva Beloit 200 proposed a rough draft to bring workforce housing to the west side Belvidere youth dies in crash Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime