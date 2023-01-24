Lotteries Lotteries Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jan 24, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WisconsinMon. Powerball12, 31, 47, 58. 60 —23Wednesday’s Jackpot $526MMon. Supercash3, 7, 10, 12, 15, 28Mon. Pick 3—Midday: 160Mon. Pick 3—Evening: 668Mon. Pick 4—Midday: 7900Mon. Pick 4—Evening: 7203Mon. Badger 5: 3, 5, 10, 13, 24Mon. All or Nothing—Midday:2, 5, 6, 8, 11, 1213, 14, 15, 17, 21Mon. All or Nothing—Evening:4, 5, 6, 8, 12, 1516, 17, 18, 21, 22IllinoisMon. Pick 3—Midday: 206Mon. Pick 3—Evening: 242Mon. Pick 4—Midday: 8100Mon. Pick 4—Evening: 4825Mon. Lucky Day Lotto- Midday: 14, 21, 24, 33, 41Mon. Lucky Day Lotto- Evening: 2, 11, 16, 28, 42Mon. Lotto: 5, 16, 18, 33, 45, 46Extra Shot: 13Thursday’s Jackpot: $8.45M Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now The Mouse Tavern & Restaurant in Beloit celebrates 90 years American Aluminum Extrusion in Roscoe under one owner now Beloit students graduate from Craftsman with Character program Beloit woman accused of fleeing police officers Business entrepreneurs earn grants at Pitch event held in Beloit Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime