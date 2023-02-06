Lotteries Lotteries Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Feb 6, 2023 Feb 6, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WisconsinSun. Supercash:8, 11, 19, 22, 34, 35Sun. Pick 3- Midday: 947Sun. Pick 3 Evening: 980Sun. Pick 4—Midday: 2387Sun. Pick 4—Evening: 8551Sun. Badger 5:7, 10, 12, 14, 26Sun. All or Nothing Midday:1, 3, 6, 7, 8, 913, 16, 18, 19, 20Sun. All or Nothing Evening:1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 1113, 17, 18, 19, 22IllinoisSun. Pick 3—Midday: 767Sun. Pick 3—Evening: 446Sun. Pick 4—Midday: 9602Sun. Pick 4—Evening: 3339Sun. Lucky Day Lotto- Midday: 3, 15, 19, 24, 42Sun. Lucky Day Lotto- Evening: 17, 20, 22, 24, 35Monday’s Lotto Jackpot: $9.2M Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Entertainment venue planned in downtown Beloit Beloit Memorial High School part of Ford Next Generation Learning Community Death of woman being held in Rock County Jail investigated Homicide victim remembered with vigil held in Beloit neighborhood Downtown Beloit Association honors businesses during dinner event Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime