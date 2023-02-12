Lotteries Lotteries Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Feb 12, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WisconsinSat. Powerball:10, 23, 30, 54, 65 — 11Powerplay: 4XMonday’s Jackpot: $45MSat. Megabucks:18, 20, 22, 23, 24, 47Wednesday’s Jackpot: $1MThurs. Supercash:8, 11, 24, 26, 27, 34Fri. Supercash:8, 9, 10, 13, 21, 26Sat. Supercash:4, 6, 7, 13, 25, 33Thurs. Pick 3—Midday: 706Thurs. Pick 3—Evening: 800Fri. Pick 3—Midday: 142Fri. Pick 3—Evening: 695Sat. Pick 3—Midday: 075Sat. Pick 3—Evening: 205Thurs. Pick 4—Midday: 7700Thurs. Pick 4—Evening: 1952Fri. Pick 4—Midday: 4883Fri. Pick 4 Evening: 5550Sat. Pick 4—Midday: 3332Sat. Pick 4—Evening: 2481Thurs. Badger 5:5, 9, 11, 15, 23Fri. Badger 5:9, 13, 21, 23, 29Sat. Badger 5:5, 6, 7, 18, 20Sat. All or Nothing Midday:2, 3, 6, 8, 10, 1213, 15, 17, 20, 22Sat. All or Nothing Evening:2, 3, 5, 7, 9, 1114, 15, 18, 20, 22IllinoisFri. MegaMillion:20, 29, 30, 52, 58— 19Tuesday’s Jackpot $67MThurs. Pick 3—Midday: 264Thurs. Pick 3—Evening: 420Fri. Pick 3—Midday: 429Fri. Pick 3—Evening: 974Sat. Pick 3—Midday: 660Sat. Pick 3—Evening: 813Thurs. Pick 4—Midday: 5466Thurs. Pick 4—Evening: 7100Fri. Pick 4—Midday: 5180Fri. Pick 4—Evening: 4006Sat. Pick 4—Midday: 2763Sat. Pick 4—Evening: 7499Thurs: Lucky Day Lotto- Midday: 8, 14, 16, 25, 38Thurs. Lucky Day Lotto- Evening: 12, 14, 26, 39, 42Fri. Lucky Day Lotto- Midday: 4, 23, 26, 31, 41Fri. Lucky Day Lotto- Evening: 6, 23, 30, 37, 41Sat. Lucky Day Lotto- Midday: 1, 30, 38, 40, 41Sat. Lucky Day Lotto- Evening: 5, 8, 21, 31, 44Sat. Lotto: 13, 17, 20, 33, 37, 39Extra Shot: 18Monday’s Jackpot: $9.65M Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Rock Bar & Grill in Beloit plans renovations Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted and crime of the week Town of Beloit fire official shares his story about PTSD to help others Name of woman who died in Rock County Jail released Newly transplanted Beloit artist showcasing work around the state Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime