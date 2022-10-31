Lotteries Lotteries Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Oct 31, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WisconsinSun. Supercash:9, 12, 14, 23, 27, 34Sun. Pick 3- Midday: 632Sun. Pick 3 Evening: 300Sun. Pick 4—Midday: 3588Sun. Pick 4—Evening: 6694Sun. Badger 5:5, 12, 19, 20, 25Sun. All or Nothing Midday:1, 3, 6, 7, 8, 1112, 14, 15, 19, 22Sun. All or Nothing Evening:2, 4, 6, 9, 10, 1112, 16, 17, 19, 22IllinoisSun. Pick 3—Midday: 584Sun. Pick 3—Evening: 078Sun. Pick 4—Midday: 2414Sun. Pick 4—Evening: 3783Sun. Lucky Day Lotto- Midday: 18, 23, 28, 44, 45Sun. Lucky Day Lotto- Evening: 25, 27, 28, 34, 43Monday’s Lotto Jackpot: $2.9M Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man arrested, accused of mobile home park shooting Beloit woman accused of fourth OWI offense Name of man who died at Seward, Illinois grain elevator released Crash in Rockton leaves Rockford man dead Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted and crime of the week Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime