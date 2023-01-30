Lotteries Lotteries Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jan 30, 2023 Jan 30, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WisconsinSun. Supercash:3, 5, 21, 37, 38, 39Sun. Pick 3- Midday: 463Sun. Pick 3 Evening: 367Sun. Pick 4—Midday: 8649Sun. Pick 4—Evening: 6217Sun. Badger 5:3, 13, 16, 20, 30Sun. All or Nothing Midday:2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 812, 15, 17, 19, 22Sun. All or Nothing Evening:1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 1011, 12, 13, 16, 19IllinoisSun. Pick 3—Midday: 095Sun. Pick 3—Evening: 545Sun. Pick 4—Midday: 0757Sun. Pick 4—Evening: 0080Sun. Lucky Day Lotto- Midday: 6, 13, 25, 31, 41Sun. Lucky Day Lotto- Evening: 3, 9, 19, 27, 41Monday’s Lotto Jackpot: $8.75M Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man accused of drug offenses Family Services purchases former Royce School in Beloit Beloit's CCI honored for work on Humane Society facility Gin Blossoms to perform in Janesville Protest held regarding missing Madison man who was chased in Rock County Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime