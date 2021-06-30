BELOIT — While many motorists will be hitting the roadways over the July 4 weekend, there is plenty of live music, fireworks and other outdoor adventures to keep staycationers entertained at home.
“There’s plenty going on and things reopening, including lots of live music,” said Visit Beloit Executive Director Celestino Ruffini. “Outdoor dining is going to be pretty popular this weekend, and if the weather holds out, people will want to be out on the Rock River.”
Entertainment kicks off on Friday from 11:30 a.m.—1:30 a.m. with Fridays in the Park, a live music and lunch event held in downtown Beloit in the First National Bank Plaza.
The Beloit Art Center will have its first Friday gallery opening from 5-7 p.m. featuring artists Bill Sahagian and Isaic Pulliam.
At 6:35 p.m. Friday there will be Beloit Snappers vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers game.
Music on the Big Lawn will present its first outdoor concert of the season from 7—9 p.m. on Friday in Riverside Park. Music on the Big Lawn will be held on the south side of Riverside Park rather than at Harry Moore Pavilion so people can spread out more.
“They kick off their summer season this Friday,” Ruffini said.
There also will be live music at Merrill & Houston’s from 8-10 p.m., and Don Collins and the Nightshift will play from 8—11:30 p.m. at the Grand Avenue Pub. Amperage will play at Pig Iron Pub and Grub’s Bike Night from 7—10 p.m. Friday.
On Saturday and Sunday the North Suburban Sports Car Club Council Summer Classic 2021 will run at Blackhawk Farms Raceway at 15538 Prairie Road in South Beloit from 8 a.m.—6 p.m.
On Saturday people can enjoy the downtown Beloit Farmers Market from 9 a.m.—noon and the Kauffman’s Country Store Outdoor Market at 9550 Highway 81 from 9 a.m.—1 p.m.
Rocktown Adventures is hosting a guided paddle trip on Turtle Creek from 10 a.m.—12:30 p.m. on Saturday. For more information people can visit: https://rocktownadventures.com.
There will be Double B Farm’s music and pizza night from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday and the Beloit Snappers will host the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at 6:35 p.m.
On Sunday, the Fourth of July Bike parade will be held in Riverside Park from 9—10 a.m. The Snappers will play the Timber Rattlers at 2:05 p.m. Sunday.
The Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra will play the summer Pops Concert from 7:45—9 p.m. at Telfer Park on Sunday followed by the Beloit Independence Day fireworks at dusk.
Ruffini noted that for this weekend only there will be fireworks following Snappers games on Friday and Saturday in addition to fireworks throughout the region.
With all the festivities, Ruffini advises people to plan ahead if they want to eat out and expect longer than normal wait times. This past weekend, for example, he said hotels were quite busy with many of them sold out.
Travel continues to rebound after a year-long pandemic. AAA forecasts travel volumes for Independence Day will be the second-highest on record; nearing the highs set in 2019, according to its press release.
More than 47.7 million Americans will take at least one domestic trip this Independence Day (July 1—5). This represents an increase of nearly 40% from last year, yet just 2.5% fewer than the 2019 holiday weekend.
Wisconsin travel figures are also rebounding from last year. Over 1 million Wisconsinites are forecasted to take a trip during the holiday weekend. That’s the second-most on record, and 28% more than the 2020 holiday period.
While all modes of travel will see increased demand this Independence Day, road trips continue to dominate this summer. Despite the highest gas prices in seven years, more than 91% of holiday travel will be by car. The nearly 976,000 Wisconsinites expected to travel by car this Independence Day can expect to find the most expensive gas prices since 2014.