Beloit College Professor of Modern Languages and Literature Sylvia Lopez says people can educate themselves on the many different communities that make up the Latinx population to help dispel myths that have become too prevalent.
Lopez spoke to the Beloit Daily News on Thursday as Hispanic Heritage Month wound up.
When asked about the history of Latinx community in Beloit, Lopez said it’s a difficult question to answer as the history hasn’t been told despite the fact that Latinx account for about 19% of Beloit’s population.
“Many non-Latinos know very little about the Latinx community and Hispanic culture due to inadequate opportunities to learn about the history of the Latinx community. With lack of knowledge comes a variety of issues including stereotypes and myths about the Latinos which have greatly affected their community,” Lopez said.
To learn more about why Latinx people come to the United States Lopez recommended some informative documentaries.
“Latino Americans,” produced by PBS, shines light on the history people rarely learn about in school. The documentary “Latinos Beyond Reel” examines how little representation there is from news outlets and entertainment on Latinx and, if depicted, reinforces stereotypes. A book “Harvest of Empire: A History of Latinos in America” by journalist Juan Gonzalez, also in documentary form, is also an excellent educational resource, Lopez said.
Lopez said people may not realize the history they learned in high school about Latinx people might not be complete. Many times, she said, Latinx are brought in as immigrants to the United States when it’s convenient and makes economic sense, and then driven out and used as scapegoats when the economy is hurting.
Lopez said it’s important to realize Latinx are not a monolithic group. Latinx may identify as White, Afro Latino or Indigenous.
“We are not a single racial group, and we don’t all speak Spanish,” she said.
For example, the terms “Latino,” “Latina” and “Latinx” and “Hispanic” are not interchangeable. There is no real consensus among Latino population in terms of a preferred term. Typically, she said “Hispanic” is reserved to describe a person who would trace roots back to Spain including those from Latin America where they speak Spanish.
The terms “Latino,” “Latina” and “Latinx” do not include Spain and refer to those from Latin America and Brazilians who speak Portuguese.
The term “Chicano” is used by some Mexican-Americans. It took off in the 1960s with the Chicano Movement, a social and political movement. The term had been used derogatorily prior to the 1960s and after the Chicano movement became a term of pride.
The most preferred term always refers to someone’s country of origin. For example, people from Venezuela would be a people of Venezuelan descent or Venezuelan if they are first-generation immigrants.
Lopez works to dispel myths. A prevalent myth is that those in the Latinx community don’t want to learn English.
Lopez, a former board member and volunteer with the Stateline Literacy Council, said many students in her classes clear up their misconceptions after volunteering at the Stateline Literacy Council (SLC) where Latinx people are taking English as a second language and citizenship classes. Oftentimes, Lopez said the SLC is looking for volunteers as they have so many Latinx people looking to learn English.
In the past decade Lopez has developed a course of Latinx studies to introduce the largest subgroups of Latinos to students, including Mexican-Americans, Puerto Ricans, Cubans, and Dominicans.
Salvadorans, she noted, are a growing subgroup.
At Beloit College, Lopez said the Spanish Club promotes the use of Spanish and the Voces Club is a group of students who mostly identify as Latinx who work to educate other students on campus about the experience of Latinx people in the United States.
To educate people more on the Latinx community she said the media can promote a more positive image and stay away from reinforcing negative stereotypes about the community and educate the public about the differences among Latino groups. She said the community can encourage leadership among them and get more Latinx on governmental boards.
“For those who don’t speak and read or have limited language skills it’s important to provide information in Spanish so our community members feel integrated, especially as they go about learning another language,” Lopez said. “It would be wonderful for health facilities to provide more interpreters and people who are culturally trained and sensitive to cultural differences.”
While many school systems pride themselves on celebrating diversity, opportunities are still limited when it comes to learning about the Latinx community. It’s why Lopez works to share her experiences and findings to educate Beloit College students on the history of Latinx communities to debunk many of the myths and stereotypes.
After her class many students’ eyes have been opened and they have a better understanding of why Latinx come to this country.
“For some of them it’s the first time they are seeing Latinos in a historical context,” she said.
Lopez has both a Masters degree and a Ph.D from University of Chicago.