BELOIT—Everyone’s invited to a rare opportunity expected to be a real hoot.
People can view and learn about Arctic owls at a program offered by Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center near Milton at the Welty Environmental Center, 1201 Big Hill Court, at 3 p.m. on Jan. 15. The cost is $5 a person. To register people can call Program Director Aaron Wilson at 608-362-6212 or email him at aaron@weltycenter.org.
Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center Executive Director Dianne Moller will be bringing a great gray owl, Queen, and a snowy owl, Wesley. They are non-releasable trained education birds with Hoo’s Woods. Participants will learn about the owls’ natural history, breeding, habitat and behaviors during a 30-minute program.
“These birds are just so rare and interesting to see, and we wanted to do something fun,” Moller said.
“We are trying to provide environmental education in the Stateline Area and partner with other organizations,” Wilson said. “Owls are interesting because you don’t get to see them very often because they are nocturnal and they like to hide.”
Following the Hoo’s Woods presentation guests can discover what owls eat by dissecting an owl’s pellet at 3:40 p.m. in the owl pellet dissection lab and from 4:40—6 p.m. can join in the owl hike.
Snowy owls are the largest owl by weight in North America and breed in the Arctic. Great gray owls are rare and the tallest owls in the world nesting in the dense boreal forests across Alaska and Canada in North America.
Not only are the birds beautiful, but they are not often seen in southern Wisconsin.
Moller said there is an average of possibly one to four sightings of great gray owls a year in Wisconsin during the winter. This year, she said, there were no sightings.
In some years there are 20 to 40 snowy owl sightings in the state, although those sightings have been more frequent this year due to feeding patterns.
Wesley, who was hit by a car was admitted to Hoo’s Woods with a broken wing seven years ago. The center has him on a special federal education permit which allows him to appear at educational programs in the winter. He cannot fly, and Moller said a lot of work and training has gone into his role.
Queen arrived from a center in Spooner, Wisconsin after she had been hit from a car and endured a wing surgery. Moller said Hoo’s Woods is the only center in the Midwest with a great gray owl, a privilege and opportunity.
Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center is a non-profit organization founded in 1998 by Moller, who grew up in Beloit and graduated Beloit Memorial High School in 1978. The center is dedicated to the education and rehabilitation of raptor species such as eagles, hawks, owls, falcons and vultures.
It rehabilitates more than 100 injured and orphaned raptors annually with a 60% success of being returned to the wild. It presents over 120 outreach programs annually to schools, libraries, clubs, conservation groups and other organizations, according to its website at https://hooswoods.org.
Hoo’s Woods is licensed but not paid by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Its sole funding comes from grants, gifts, and educational program fees. Its permits and liability restrict it from being open to the general public.
Moller said the center has about 10 permanent residents of education birds, and is one of the top collections of birds in the Midwest.
The registration fee pays for Hoo’s Woods program fees. The rest of the Welty program is free. Donations are also accepted and appreciated at the event. This event is co-sponsored by Welty and the Rock County Conservationists.