BELOIT—Jeff and Jennifer Livingston have been volunteers for the Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF) for over a decade. They have dedicated long hours to give back to the community.
Because of the dedication demonstrated for the festival, Jeff Livingston has been named honorary BIFF chairman, as he returns to Beloit following a challenging year for him and Jennifer.
Ask Jeff what his favorite part of the festival is and he’s quick to tell you that it’s the people that make BIFF special.
“It’s the best week in Beloit and I really mean that,” he said. “It brings in so many people and you see people come here from around the world and we get to show off the best Beloit has to offer.”
In the early days of the festival, (currently in its 17th year), there were logistical issues getting filmmakers to Beloit, so Jeff assembled a cohort of drivers to help shuttle the out-of-towners around Beloit.
“There were some mix-ups so we decided to take people where they wanted to go and I helped explain things about Beloit,” he said.
Jennifer said the best thing about the festival is meeting the filmmakers and hearing their stories from around the world.
“You get to know them and it’s really fun to learn about everyone,” she said. “We’ve had a great opportunity to volunteer for so many years.”
In June, Jeff was hospitalized with some serious health issues. He required a heart and kidney transplant. During the operation, he suffered a stroke that left him with aphasia, the partial loss of the ability to express speech, and spent 135 days receiving inpatient care. Since then he’s spent months in speech therapy working hard to regain the gift of gab he used for years as a lawyer.
“I am in pretty good shape,” Jeff said. “I can drive now and my chest is healing nicely.”
Jennifer wasn’t as reserved, saying that the doctors at the UW-Health University Hospital called Jeff’s recovery “a miracle.”
“He’s really doing well—spectacular, really,” Jennifer added.
About being named honorary BIFF chairperson, Jeff said he was “honored and humbled” for the recognition.
“This festival means a lot to me and to the City of Beloit,” he said.
“Jeff and his crew are always the first and last in-person experience for guests of the festival,” notes BIFF Executive Director Greg Gerard. “His guidance has ensured that when filmmakers arrive in Beloit they are already having a great time and enjoying the warmth, friendliness and carte blanche assistance that is vital to the image of BIFF. He is one of the best marketing tools in the BIFF shed, and he does it all as a volunteer.”
Ana Kelly-McGrath, president of BIFF, added that “Jeff Livingston is the sort of volunteer that gives Beloit its statewide reputation for great volunteer involvement and as a place where people get things done. He has been a vital part of what makes BIFF a festival that is known for filmmaker hospitality.”
The film festival will run from Feb. 25 through March 6 in Beloit.