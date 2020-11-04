As Stateline Area residents anxiously awaited the results of the presidential election, local groups and officials urged patience to allow the process to unfold.
Wisconsin was called for Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden on Wednesday, and Republican Incumbent President Donald Trump indicated he would request a recount of ballots in the state.
The Democratic Party of Rock County posted on its Facebook page shortly after Wisconsin was called for Biden on Wednesday afternoon.
“We’re just now feeling safe sharing a WI win. Trump will call for a recount but even (former governor) Scott Walker says ‘20,000 votes is a high hurdle.’ Recounts for a 2011 WI Supreme Court race turned over 300 votes, and a recount in the 2016 presidential race turned over only 131,” the group stated.
It added, “hang in there everyone.”
Jay Mielke, Chairman of the Repubican Party of Rock County, said he encouraged citizens to remain patient as votes were still being counted Wednesday.
“Not much else you can do,” Mielke said.
Later Wednesday afternoon, the Republican Party of Rock County posted on Facebook that it was preparing for a recount.
“We don’t know when it would start or how long it would last—but we will need volunteers,” the post read.
The group asked people to send a message if they would like to help.
Wisconsin State Assembly District 43 Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, said Wednesday he felt confident that Biden would win the presidency, even in the event of a recount.
He added that Tuesday’s election was favorable for Democrats in Wisconsin. Spreitzer was reelected to his seat.
“Things have been going very well,” Spreitzer said. “I feel very confident for Joe Biden. I think he’s going to be the next president.”
Spreitzer said he had heard from multiple anxious voters, and he encouraged them to remain patient as votes were still being counted nationwide.
“I’ve been telling people to take a deep breath,” Spreitzer said.
He said recounts have occurred in Wisconsin before and typically don’t change results. Still, Spretizer said double checking votes helps ensure accurate counts.
Once the election is all said and done, Spreitzer said, he hopes Americans will collectively focus on building a better future together and ditch divisive political rhetoric. He added he believes Biden will help lead the nation to beat the pandemic.
Responding to a Beloit Daily News question on Facebook, several area residents ranging across the political spectrum said they were eager to learn who voters had picked for president.
Some said they were stressed out, some called the election rigged, and others expressed optimism. Residents also said they felt bad for teens who were merely a month or even a day too young to vote.
Amanda Lowrey Reseburg responded she was feeling “better about it today than I did when I went to bed last night,” around the time Biden was projected to win Wisconsin.
Theresa Lynn said waiting for results to be announced left people “sitting on the edge of their seats … like a good cliffhanger in a soap opera. Might be hanging longer than anticipated with this one.”
David Carper said, “We knew this was coming. With the mail in fraud system. Trump and Truth will prevail.”
Ashey Larson-Frederick called the process “rigged,”and added, “Biden will be raising everything if he’s elected,” including gas prices and taxes or cutting social security. “People will find out. Trust that.”
Pete Buffington said there was “evidence of mail in cheating from the Left starting to show up. No surprise there!”
Caryn Roselle said,” I feel better today than I did last night. It’s still very disappointing that it is this close. I’m truly baffled and saddened that tens of millions of people still support this awful president after everything he’s done and failed to do.”
Stacy Christianson responded, “Just ready for it to be over” and said it felt like “the longest election in history.”