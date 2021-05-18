JANESVILLE — Housing4OurVets started its mission providing transitional living to veterans in 2011. A decade later, the organization has helped hundreds of former service members out of homelessness.
The organization is part of Rock Valley Community Programs (RVCP), and currently offers 24 studio apartments with the ability to house nearly 50 veterans. Housing4OurVets offers temporary living to veterans for up to two years before making a shift to permanent housing.
Since 2011, programs like Housing4OurVets across the nation have helped reduce the number of homeless veterans on the street on any given night from 150,000 to less than 40,000.
But 2020 was a year unlike any other for the social service provider, and Housing4OurVets staff said the pandemic completely changed how they operate. While the pandemic forced the team to consider new standards related to shared living spaces, the group’s services did not stop.
“It was a stressful last year for us with COVID-19,” said Assistant Director Matthew Walthius. “The population of veterans we usually serve are considered high risk since most of the people we work with are a bit older or have an underlying medical condition. It was so important that we keep working with the vets through the pandemic. People were still having crises and becoming homeless. That didn’t stop.”
But out of all the chaos brought by the pandemic, a new path emerged that is expected to grow the organization.
The Department of Veterans Affairs is planning to offer grants to convert shared temporary living spaces to single occupancy rooms. The problem came from infection control and the challenges that stem from having group living settings.
“We are hoping that by next year we get grant funding to expand to another part of our building,” Walthius said. “The funding would cover construction and renovation to convert those shared spaces. We are hoping that this will allow us to serve even more veterans through the expansion.”
In the meantime, Walthius said, the organization is focusing on returning to normal after offering vaccines to staff.
“We’re working right now to get back to a sense of normalcy, and just working with the veterans to get back towards thinking about things longterm,” he added.
To mark Memorial Day, the group will host a barbecue for residents, along with a commemoration ceremony to mark the 10-year anniversary.
“It’s incredible to look back, but you try to help veterans improve their lives day-to-day,” Walthius said. “It’s a miracle we’ve been able to serve so many and it makes us take note of what works well and what doesn’t. This is a great time for us to reflect.”
Veterans who are eligible to stay in the temporary housing situation are required to have a discharge from their branch of service that isn’t dishonorable and be housing insecure, or are fleeing a domestic violence situation. Veterans in the Stateline Area are targeted, but veterans from all across the region can be assisted.
“We can’t do what we do on our own,” Walthius said. “There’s no point reinventing the wheel. We work intensely with the VA’s homeless department out of Madison and the VA clinic in Rockford, along with the Center for Veterans Issues. We also work closely wit the Wisconsin Balance of State of Continuous Care and the Homeless Intervention Task Force in Rock and Walworth counties. Collaboration is key to what we do.”