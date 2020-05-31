BELOIT—The Stateline Area saw protests over the weekend stemming from the death of a black man by a white Minneapolis police officer on May 25, with local leaders speaking out against the incident.
George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died after reportedly being pinned to the ground by a white police officer during his arrest for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill at a restaurant.
Former officer Derek Chauvin, was one of four fired from the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin now faces third-degree murder and manslaughter charges for his role in the incident.
Floyd’s death prompted civil unrest in cities across the country, with a protest and march taking place in Beloit on Sunday.
Beloit City Council President Regina Dunkin called the Beloit protest “righteous,” while saying she’s fearful her loved ones could end up like Floyd.
“His death is a constant reminder of the racial injustices that Black people face everyday,” Dunkin said. “I strongly support all people’s right to protest. This protest in my opinion is righteous. It was enlightening and heartwarming to see people of all races join together against racism. However, I do not support any violence, looting, burning, or destruction of any property in the city.”
Newly-appointed Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties Executive Director Marc Perry echoed Dunkin’s fears, saying he’s been racially profiled “numerous times over the years.”
“I could have easily been George Floyd,” Perry said. “What is most frightening is that there is a real possibility I could still be. Racism is woven into the very fabric of this nation. Until we are willing to openly and honestly admit how deep rooted racism is, situations like George Floyd, Sandra Bland, Michael Brown and Tamir Rice will continue to repeat themselves.”
Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said Floyd’s death was “beyond horrific.”
“As a mother, my heart goes out to parents who have lost a child and to people of color everywhere who fear something like this could happen to them or their child,” Luther said.
Zibolski called the incident “horrifying, heartbreaking and deeply disturbing,” denouncing the actions officers involved in a letter to the community.
“We will continue to be in your neighborhoods building relationships during this trying time,” Zibolski wrote. “We need the continued trust of our community to ensure that the significant progress made in reducing crime in Beloit is sustainable.”
During a protest in front of the police department, 100 State St., on Sunday afternoon Zibolski used a megaphone to address the crowd. The chief engaged with protesters before taking a knee with Capt. Andre Sayles in honor of Floyd.
Town of Beloit Police Chief Ron Northrop said never in his 35 years in law enforcement has he seen an officer use a “knee to one’s neck as an acceptable restraint.”
“The Town of Beloit Police Department values the life of all members of our community and even though George Floyd was not part of our local community, his life matters,” Northrop said.
Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson said he was “eager to see a transparent, thorough, and just investigation” into Floyd’s death.
“While this tragic situation occurred far from Rock County, our residents need to know that our agency does not have any form of neck restraint as part of our use of force program,” Knudson said. “As strong as our local connections may be, however, we cannot be satisfied with the status quo. We must all work through the issues together and strengthen our lines of communication. Working together to overcome hardship can make us stronger. Our lives can continue to become better because of our rich diversity.”
A police station in Rockford, Illinois was vandalized during a protest on Saturday, with around 1,000 people gathering near the District 1 station at 1045 W. State St. Community groups met on Sunday morning to clean up damage to the station. Tear gas was fired to disperse the protesters at around 7 p.m. on Saturday and 15 people were arrested following the protests. Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said an ongoing investigation could result in additional arrests.
Multiple Rockford businesses were closed Sunday.
Piggly Wiggly grocery store and Wal-Mart in Beloit closed early on Sunday, police said.
The Rockton Police Department said the Wal-Mart and Aldi were also closed early.
