BELOIT — Running has done a lot for one rising Beloit College senior with cerebral palsy. Aaron Holzmueller doesn’t have to undergo traditional physical therapy and his sport has propelled him into the national spotlight.
Holzmueller recently broke the national USA Adaptive Track and Field record for the 800-meter run, shattering the previous record for his age group by more than a minute on May 8 in a meet hosted by Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin. The Beloit Sports Information Director was informed on June 21 that USA Adaptive Sports had accepted and have added his record time to its records.
Holzmueller, who suffers from cerebral palsy and epilepsy, has been an avid runner for years, setting national records in the 400-meter and 1,500-meter in his age group.
He has been a member of the Beloit College Cross and Country and Track and Field teams for the past three years, where he challenges himself against competitors who do not have his physical challenges.
“I show up at practice and work hard like anyone else on the team,” he said.
Holzmueller grew up in Evanston, Illinois, where he started running with his father and brother at age 10. He enjoyed having an activity to share with them and some alleviation of his symptoms.
“It improves my flexibility. If I stretch at the end of the day, it will be noticeably less tight,” Holzmueller said. “It gives me an outlet that I can use if I’m upset.”
Holzmueller said he selected Beloit College because of the positive experience he had after a visit to the campus.
“I visited and met with people, and I really seemed to like them,” he said.
He is studying sociology when not training. He’s also part of the National Senior Honor Society and is part of a fraternity.
He said he has to work much harder than an able-bodied athlete as he has a weaker side of the body and has had some issues with balance. At the end of a long day, he sometimes becomes a bit shaky.
“I’ve fallen during races or practices a lot,” he said.
Although he’s not quite sure what career path he wants to take yet, he is interested in the Paralympics.
Although the Paralympics do not currently sponsor the 80-meter run for Holzmueller’s age group, the event is on the short watch list for the 2024 Paris games, meaning it could be reinstated for Paris in 2024 and his goal of competing in the Paralympics may still be within reach.
Following college, Holzmueller hopes to venture into inclusion and equality and continue to inspire others as an athlete and person.