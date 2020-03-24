BELOIT - Two area health clinics received grant awards to help fund screenings and other costs associated with the coronavirus/COVID-19.
The Department of Health and Human Services released the funds through the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Funding program.
Community Health System/Beloit Area Community Health Center in Beloit was awarded $64,366.
Crusader Central Clinic Association in Rockford was awarded $99,290.
Funds can be used for screening and testing needs, medical supplies and enhancing telehealth capabilities.
