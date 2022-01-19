JANESVILLE - “Little Women: The Musical” is bringing together an all-star cast of women to treat audiences to complex musical arrangements and a classic coming of age story.
“The March family is facing hardship, and it can be relatable to the last couple years. It will inspire people to have hope and find their passion too," said Ashley Hirsch who plays the lead character, Jo March.
“I am drawn in by love and connection to the March family. Everyone can relate to one of the sisters,” said Director Callie Schouten.
“Little Women: The Musical” will be performed at The Janesville Performing Arts Center (JPAC). Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo is trying to launch her career as a writer and is challenged by Professor Bharer to write more from herself. Jo begins to tell the tale of her family growing up in Civil War America.
The musical will run Friday, Jan. 28 - Sunday, Feb. 6 at Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S Main Street, Janesville. The shows are held Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., running on Friday, Jan. 28, 29 and 30 and Feb. 4, 5, and 6. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students.
People can buy tickets ahead of time at www.janesvillepac.org and they can call in to request socially distant seating at 608-758-0297.
Vocal Director Laura Schuler compared music to today’s Broadway-style tunes with a contemporary twist, or a mix of driving beats and beautiful ballads. The production features almost constant music, and many of the 15 songs are timed with specific dialogue.
“It’s like ballet with words,” Schuler said.
In older musicals, Schuler explained, more dialogue is heard between songs.
“This goes from one song to the next and is close to an opera as opera means no spoken dialogue,” Schuler said.
“The Weekly Volcano Press,” for example, includes speaking, singing and, at one point, three different vocal parts at the same time.
Schuler, currently a Parkview Elementary School teacher, was impressed by how quickly the vocally-skilled actors picked up the complex musical arrangements.
“The show has a beautiful range of music from some beautiful ballads to more upbeat and foot-tapping tunes,” added actress Katrissa Howard.
Howard unexpectedly fell into the role of Marmee, the sisters’ mother. Howard, a homeschooling mother of nine often found singing at church, said she arrived at the last minute at auditions with her two children and landed a role along with her kids. Daughter Liesl Howard, 16, is playing the Beth understudy and her 18-year old son Aidan Howard is playing Braxton.
“It’s been very memorable to take one of my most favorite stories from childhood and bring it to life with my own children and all these people who have been amazing to work with,” Howard said. “Marmee provides a lot of heart to the show as she guides and nurtures her four spirited daughters.”
Not only is the story and music a stunning combination, but Howard described the costumes as being a fantastic array of color and textures, the three-level set as being magnificent and JPAC’s theater serving as a prop for the Civil War era.
“It’s a period show, and it feels like the theater itself is one of the characters. The grandiose vintage space makes the story feel even more authentic,” Howard said.
Director Callie Schouten, who pursued a career in musical theater in New York City, Las Vegas, cruise ships and more before returning to co-found Veracity Dance Project in 2017, said it’s been a wonderful opportunity to lead the production.
“I was put on this planet to dance, but my true passion lies in theater. I love the challenge of making people laugh, cry, smile and think,” she said.
Like many women, the story holds a special place in her heart.
“My grandmother taught me to read through this novel,” she said.
Over the years Schouten watched the multiple movies made of the book and finds herself relating to the characters in the stories' many iterations.
“Callie is so full of energy, is fun and vibrant and passionate about the show,” said Hirsh who is playing Jo. “I’m so grateful to be part of this and the cast and crew. It’s an ambitious project. I hope in these times it can bring inspiration and joy to people.”
Hirsh also is in love with the story, as evidenced by her cat Josephine named after her favorite character.
Hirsh, who is also a homeschool mom, also has a history of acting growing up in Las Vegas. She moved to Janesville in 2020 and the production marks her first foray back to the theater in the past four years. She found people putting their heart and soul into what they love, the story.
JPAC Executive Director Nathan Burkhart explained how the production is a long time in the making. Prior to COVID, those with JPAC started considering musicals as it has resident groups and partners offering them.
“The one thing that is great about a large musical is it really brings together every single aspect of performing arts - dancing, acting and art,” he said. “We decided that we wanted to do a show that hadn’t been produced in the area but still had commercial appeal.”
“Little Women,” he said, was a musical connecting to other issues and interests in the community
“This hit all the boxes. ‘Little Women’ has commercial appeal as a lot of people grew up reading the books. It’s a great message about women being able to be creative and be able to create things on their own,” Burkhart said.
Schuler said it said the audience will appreciate the ending, landing on a high note.
“It makes you wonder a bit what is going to happen afterward, but leaves you with a positive outlook on the lives of all the remaining characters’ future. I think people will leave optimistic and feeling good for what’s ahead for the remaining characters,” Schuler said.