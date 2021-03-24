BELOIT — Beloit’s Literacy for Life Initiative has new offerings this spring and summer to continue promoting literacy as its partners assist in educating parents and Beloit’s littlest learners.
A series of four billboards, two in Spanish, will be going up at the end of March to market the effort, and brain bags with books and information on early childhood literacy will be distributed to expectant and new mothers to targeted service providers.
By this summer, a “bookmobile” will be cruising around delivering books as the many community partners plan their own unique activities and literacy boosts.
Expecting and new moms will be receiving brain bags available at Beloit Health System, Beloit Area Community Health Center and agencies serving families with young children such as Even Start, Head Start and Nutrition and Health Associates. The bags include information about the importance of talking and interacting with babies to help them develop future language skills. The bags also include a little board book and an educational and interactive toy.
This summer the Beloit School District is providing a van that former student Gloria Heiss, in collaboration with the Stateline Community Foundation’s (SCF) Literacy for Life Initiative will transform into a “bookmobile.” Heiss was granted funds through the University of Wisconsin Madison and the SCF’s Community Impact Grants to purchase books to give to children and to hire an intern. The vehicle will be driven to where the children will be—parks, school yards and more. While a student at Beloit Memorial High School, Heiss organized volunteers to create a literacy event at the library. Kids and their families participated in games and activities. Children were able to earn tickets for a raffle of a themed bookcase.
Launched in March 2018, the Beloit Literacy for Life Initiative marked a joint effort between the SCF, the Beloit School District and other stakeholders. The aim was for early exposure to literacy and school readiness to get kids on a level playing field with their peers. As part of the initiative, businesses, organizations and other institutions have continued to find more ways to get books into the hands of children and to get parents building language with their little ones. The Beloit School District’s Director of Early Literacy, Rachelle Elliott, has been instrumental in teaching nonprofits, businesses and organizations how to host literacy activities and supplying them with new books. Since inception, the initiative has distributed 9,000 new books.
Nutrition and Health Associates has been a strong partner, offering literacy activities for families. Executive Director Sue Stein said volunteers at her organization will help assemble the brain bags. The organization is going to supplement the bags with items clients need such as diapers.
“This initiative has been fabulous and it’s well supported by the community. After the year kids have been in online school at home, they need that support,” Stein said.
Jan Knutson, who volunteers with the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church soup lunch, said books from the initiative were handed out to those who stopped at the free meal held each week. The group also runs a little library outside the church.
“Last week, we put in 40 books. We went this week to check and only two books were left. It was really popular. Usually 10-15 books are taken out each week,” Knutson said. “Since the first of the year we’ve given away 450 books.”
Literacy for Life Initiative Chair Bill Flanagan said the initiative is an opportunity for all kids and the key to Beloit’s future.
“This is one of those initiatives where everyone wins—the child, the families, all schools and employers. There is no downside to a child learning to read and being ready for school when they get to kindergarten,” he said.
Every dollar invested in high-quality early childhood education produces a 7-13% annual return per child through improved outcomes in health, education, teen risk behaviors, crime, income and employment which amounts to a $7 return on investment for every dollar spent, according to Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation statistics.