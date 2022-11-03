KFAD to present Lion King Jr.

Kids Fun and Drama (KFAD) cast members practice a scene for Disney’s Lion King Junior at their Eclipse Center Studio. Performances will take place at Central Christian Church Nov. 18-20

 Photo provided

BELOIT—Kids Fun and Drama (KFAD) will present Disney’s The Lion King Jr., at Central Christian Church Nov. 18—20.

The African savannah will come to life with Simba, Rafiki and a cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle and back again in this inspiring coming-of-age tale. The musical features classic songs from the 1994 film such as “Hakuna Matata” and the Academy Award-winning “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” along with other favorites from the Broadway production.

