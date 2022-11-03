BELOIT—Kids Fun and Drama (KFAD) will present Disney’s The Lion King Jr., at Central Christian Church Nov. 18—20.
The African savannah will come to life with Simba, Rafiki and a cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle and back again in this inspiring coming-of-age tale. The musical features classic songs from the 1994 film such as “Hakuna Matata” and the Academy Award-winning “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” along with other favorites from the Broadway production.
“This show has been an exciting one,” said Sam Hoppe, KFAD director. “The Lion King is a family favorite that most kids came in with an already existing understanding of the show, but it is fun to see them make it their own.”
Hoppe, along with Assistant Director Lucy Parlapiano have been preparing the cast of over 60 students since late August.
“The musical version has some differences, and our kids were more than happy to embrace those,” notes Hoppe. “Whether learning new songs or experimenting with different types of choreography, our kids are having fun with their roles, and I really think that is the most important part of any production.”
Many aspects of the production have been styled from the original Broadway hit. Set Designer and Board President Sara Smith, and Costume Designer, Elaine Hilmer have been working all fall to re-create the African savannah on stage and find their motivation working with the kids.
“I’m so excited to be part of KFAD’s biggest show yet. I feel lucky to be able to be witness to all of these kids learning their lines, songs and dances while growing new friendships and talents. The performances that come from all of their time together never cease to impress and fill me with pride,” Smith said.
All performances will be held at Central Christian Church Theater, 2460 Milwaukee Road, Beloit and will include a choral program featuring a selection of Broadway Children’s Theatre Favorites, under the direction of Music Director Patti Korleski.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Nov. 18 and 19 and 2 p.m. on Nov. 20. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and youth. Kids 5 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at kfad608.com/show-tickets or at the door.
Founded in 1989 by Marge Austin, KFAD, Inc. (Kids Fun and Drama) has established as its mission the purpose of promoting the performing arts of theater, dance and music, through teaching, training and performance and is open to all second through twelfth grade students. For more information visit kfad608.com, find us on Facebook, or call 608-312-2002.