TOWN OF BELOIT - Voters approved a new member of the Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

Linda Ross was the top vote-getter in Tuesday's election, gaining 536 votes or 39.64% according to unofficial vote results.

Incumbent board member Carl McMillan will keep his seat on the board. He earned 457 votes or 33.8% of the vote.

However, incumbent Steve Heumiller will not retain his seat on the town board. He cam in third in the three-way race for two seats on the board. He received 355 votes or 26.26% of the vote.

