BELOIT—As staff at The Lincoln Academy (TLA) work to build culture and relationships within the new 4K-12th grade school, high schoolers have been working with younger students in the school’s laboratories to help prepare them for their future courses and career paths.
In an interview on Tuesday, CEO Kristi Cole and Director of Career Planning and Partnerships Laura Benisch explained how older scholars have been working with younger ones in the construction, hydroponics and innovation laboratories. TLA has a total of 17 career-exploration laboratories in the school.
Having high schoolers work with primary school students in the laboratories, school staff say, has been a great way to merge the school’s three pillars—rigorous academics, career exploration and character education.
“It’s incorporating the curriculum with hands-on culminating experiences with our older scholars so that they can see their learning come to life,” Cole said.
“You see middle and high schoolers mature right before your eyes, and it’s amazing to see them work together,” Benisch said.
Ninth grader Emma Hersey explained a recent challenge she had as part of her innovation lab elective class. She worked with second graders who had just finished a unit on dinosaurs. The high schoolers in Hersey’s class had been tasked with using resources in the innovation laboratory such as the laser, 3D printer and foam cutter to make something dinosaur related that would get kids involved in using the lab’s tools.
“We made a dinosaur puzzle with a 3D laser, glued the pieces together and brought in PlayDough to let the kids decorate the dinosaur. We also described the project and provided facts on the Brachiosaurus,” Hersey said.
Hersey said she worked on the project for three class periods as well as at home before the activity commenced on Monday.
“The second graders really enjoyed it and came up with ideas of their own. They wanted to make dinosaur puzzles for their siblings,” Hersey added.
Hersey said some of her other classmates used the innovation lab to make dinosaur stickers, a keychain for the second graders to hang on their backpacks and dinosaur stamps.
Cole noted one group of older scholars created bones and fossils with a 3D printer and buried them in pans of dirt for the younger ones to discover.
Hersey said she liked how she could get the younger students interested in engineering.
“I love this school,” she said.
Cole and Benisch said in the hydroponics lab all kindergarten through second grade scholars will visit at some point in the year. In the construction laboratory, the first graders had the opportunity to build toolboxes with the ninth graders after they completed a unit on tools and work.
Cole said some of the relationships forged in the lab are spilling over to other aspects of school life. Last week she spotted a high school boy talking a middle schooler through a situation.
“He was helping support him so he could be successful back in the classroom. He walked the younger scholar back to his classroom and checked in on him later to see if he was having a good day,” Cole said.
With the school being full of new staff and students, Cole said there has been a strong focus on building relationships and a culture of high expectations. It’s been challenging, but Cole and other staff said some of the work to foster community is starting to blossom.
English Educator Theresa Wellnitz said she’s found her scholars love working with primary students.
“We are a school community and family,” Wellnitz said.
Wellnitz recently guided students as they planned their first fall dance and spirit week. During most lessons, teachers try to incorporate instruction on various virtues.
Social Studies Educator Shane Davie said he’s worked with his middle schoolers on community service projects such as getting more than 300 pounds of care packages sent to military personnel stationed in Iraq. Currently, Davie is working with his students on a hat, glove and toy drive.
Cole said the school is working on building service learning and teaching students character and expectations, known as “The TLA Way.”
As culture builds, Cole said the school continues to provide career exploration opportunities at a young age. Scholars get exposed to careers in kindergarten and by sixth grade Benisch is meeting with them individually to form a plan on how to explore potential careers.
Middle schoolers have exploratory courses every day, and high schoolers have two different career-related electives each semester.
All grades get exposed to the laboratories, and the majority of laboratories are open to all ages. Cole said the labs are instrumental in supporting the career exploration pillar at TLA.
“It’s about understanding the variety of options available and preparing them for life,” Cole said.