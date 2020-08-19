BELOIT — The Lincoln Academy will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 2 at 608 Henry Ave., along with some informational events for parents and the community.
The Lincoln Academy will be located on the Eclipse campus, and land for the school is being donated by Hendricks Commercial Properties. Kids First Beloit is planning to build a three-story school on the site. The Lincoln Academy is a proposed 4K to grade 12 independent public charter school scheduled to open in September 2021.
Plans call for enrollment to begin in February 2021 for students in grades 4K-2 and 7-9. Two grades will be added each subsequent year. When fully operational, the school will serve 700 students annually. If the school receives more applications than there are seats available, a random lottery will be used to determine enrollment, according to information from Kids First Beloit.
“Children in Beloit are blessed to live in a community that cares enough about their future to come together to make The Lincoln Academy a reality,” said Chief Education Officer for The Lincoln Academy Kristi Cole. “I have been overwhelmed by the commitment to this project and I cannot wait to see children in the school learning.”
Cole will serve as master of ceremonies for the groundbreaking. Guest speakers for the event include Diane Hendricks, chairman of ABC Supply and president of the Kids First Beloit Formation Board; Aaron Seligman, director of the University of Wisconsin Office of Educational Opportunity; Pastor Sherrick Anderson of Higher Ground Christian Center; and Gaby Rojas, a community leader, parent and member of The Lincoln Academy Launch Team.
University of Wisconsin President Tommy Thompson offered the following statement on the upcoming ceremony: “My role as UW’s biggest advocate and toughest evaluator extends to our offices and community partnerships. I am excited about the possibility to bring new educational opportunities to kids in Beloit. I know our Office of Educational opportunity will help hold The Lincoln Academy to high standards, just like its teachers will for their students.”
The Lincoln Academy is currently operating out of temporary space at 55 Eclipse Blvd. while the school is under construction. The office is open weekdays, with walk-in hours on Wednesdays from 12-4 p.m. or by appointment.
Community members can reach The Lincoln Academy via email at info@tlabeloit.com or by phone to 608-312-2056.
Enrollment for The Lincoln Academy will be Feb. 1-28, 2021. The school is a tuition-free public school open to all Wisconsin students.
The Lincoln Academy received charter approval from the University of Wisconsin Office of Educational Opportunity in May.
“We are working closely with OEO to satisfy all conditions and have begun working on the contract process,” said Hendricks Family Foundation Executive Director Lisa Furseth.
The charter school is planned to be a public school, not a private choice, or voucher, school. Although charter schools may be authorized through their local school districts, the one proposed by Kids First Beloit has applied to be authorized through the University of Wisconsin System. If authorized as an independent charter, the school would receive state aid per student in the amount of $8,619.
Those with the Lincoln Academy have a variety of upcoming events in September. A general information session will be held Thursday, Sept. 10 from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Beloit Public Library Community Room. This session will include discussion related to enrollment, academics, career strands and specialties, school culture, staffing, Launch Team and Governing Board and facilities. There will be a question and answer session included. Attendance is limited to 15 people. Social distancing and face masks are required, per library policy. RSVP is required. The contact is jschmidt@hendricksholding.com to RSVP.
“Why a Charter School?” is a Zoom panel discussion with Kaleem Caire, founder and CEO of One City Schools, Madison, Wisconsin, and Maurice Thomas, founder and executive director of Milwaukee Excellence Charter School, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, along with parent representatives from the respective schools, to be held on Wednesday, Sept. 16 from 3:30-5 p.m. The first hour of this webinar will involve a moderated panel discussion, followed by an audience question session with both questions submitted in advance and those submitted through the Zoom question function. To register for this webinar, people can visit the Kids First Beloit website at www.kidsfirstbeloit.com and click on News & Events.
The “Getting To Know The Lincoln Academy” Zoom panel discussion will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 3:30-5:00 p.m. This panel discussion will feature Cole, Hendricks, Seligman , Evans and Kari Flitz, director of instruction for The Lincoln Academy. The first 45 minutes of the discussion will feature moderated questions to the panelists, with the remaining 45 minutes for audience questions submitted in advance or through the Zoom question function. To register for the webinar, people can visit the Kids First Beloit website at www.kidsfirstbeloit.com and click on News & Events.