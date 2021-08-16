BELOIT - There are more staff changes at The Lincoln Academy charter school, which is preparing for its first year of instructing students.
Following The Lincoln Academy’s newly hired principal being let go, the school’s Director of Finance and Operations has resigned and the accountant will be leaving.
Lincoln Academy CEO Kristi Cole confirmed the Director of Finance and Operations Gregory Gurley resigned effective Aug. 1, after an inquiry from the Daily News following a tip to the newspaper regarding staff changes.
According to earlier information provided to the newspaper by The Lincoln Academy, the chief operations officer was to be paid $135,000 with $5,000 for moving expenses. Cole confirmed that was Gurley’s position.
Cole also confirmed in an email to the Daily News that Lincoln Academy accountant Melissa Badger will be transitioning in the coming weeks to a previous employer.
When asked if the positions are being advertised Cole emailed: “They are not being advertised at this time. We are currently assessing our needs.”
Gurley’s departure follows that of Samuel Karns, the first principal selected by The Lincoln Academy. In an email last week, Cole confirmed Karns was no longer in the position and Priscilla El-Amin was selected to serve as principal as the school opens this fall.
In an open records request, the Daily News requested Karns’ resignation letter, separation agreement and any and all financial payouts or arrangements related to ending his employment with The Lincoln Academy. In an email from Special Projects Manager Jean Marie McKearn dated Aug. 10 she stated “no such documents exist.”
The Daily News has since requested Karn's contract as well as Gurley’s resignation letter and separation agreement and any and all financial payouts or arrangements related to ending his employment and contract.
The Lincoln Academy, 608 Henry Ave., is a new 4-year-old kindergarten to grade 12 school. The charter school is a public school, not a private voucher school. The school is authorized through the UW System, not the Beloit School District. Tuition is free to families, and enrollment is open to any Wisconsin student. As a public school, it will be funded by taxpayer dollars but may also receive private donations and grant funds.
The first day of school is planned for Sept. 1.