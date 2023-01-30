BELOIT- Beginning Feb. 1, The Lincoln Academy will start accepting student applications for the next school year set to begin in September 2023.

Applications can be submitted online to thelincolnacademybeloit.com or at the school office from 8 a.m. — 4 p.m. Monday through Friday between. Completed applications are accepted on a rolling basis after the last day of February and are processed.

Tags

Recommended for you