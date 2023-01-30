BELOIT- Beginning Feb. 1, The Lincoln Academy will start accepting student applications for the next school year set to begin in September 2023.
Applications can be submitted online to thelincolnacademybeloit.com or at the school office from 8 a.m. — 4 p.m. Monday through Friday between. Completed applications are accepted on a rolling basis after the last day of February and are processed.
The academy will be accepting students in Kindergarten through Grade 4 and in Grades 6 through 11.
“In 2022, we had (students) in Kindergarten through third grade and sixth through 10th grade,” said Kristi Cole, Chief Education Officer at the Lincoln Academy.
Cole. said by the 2024-2025 school year, the Lincoln Academy will be offering the full Kindergarten through 12th grade experience.
The Lincoln Academy opened its doors for its first school year in September 2021.
“We currently have 510 students enrolled at the academy,” Cole said. “The number of students continues to increase year by year with the additional grades being added every year.”
One misconception that Cole wants to disprove with the public is that the Lincoln Academy does not require tuition or test scores to be enrolled in the school.
“The only thing that we require with registration is for the family to provide a copy of the birth certificate and proof of Wisconsin residency,” Cole explained. “Lincoln Academy is a public independent charter school and is a free option for anyone in the community. A majority of our students are from Beloit. We are located in the middle of Beloit for a reason, and would love to offer our services to anyone in the surrounding neighborhoods.”
Families of students who have already been enrolled or attended Lincoln Academy just need to fill out a form saying they will be returning for the next school year.
“Sometimes we have people move and want to be able to offer that spot to another student,” Cole said. “If a student has already been enrolled in the academy then they are automatically given a spot and won’t be put on a waiting list.”
If the academy receives more applicants that there are seats available for a grade, then a waitlist will be put in place.
A public random lottery will be held on March 7 to determine enrollment for the available seats and the waitlist order for the coming year. Completed applications must be submitted by midnight on the last day of February to be eligible for the lottery process.
More information on the enrollment and lottery process can be found on the school website or by contacting the school office at 608-690-5100.
Two informational virtual meetings will be held on Feb. 7 and Feb. 9 to answer community questions on the application process, student culture and the educational pillars of the academy.
The meetings will be hosted by Cole, the principal of the academy and department heads to answer any questions people might have.
The first meeting will take place at Zoom and from 6 — 7 p.m. and interested parties can register on the academy’s website.
The second meeting that will be presented in Spanish will be a Facebook Live session from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 9. The Facebook Live session will be streamed on La Voz de Beloit Facebook page.
The Lincoln Academy is looking to expand physically into 2023.
“We are also currently looking into a construction project at the academy to expand the academy and add additional classrooms, labs and a cafeteria,” Cole said.
No concrete details, dates or a timeline has been established for this project yet, according to Cole.