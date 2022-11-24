ABOVE: A lighted archway is seein in this file photo from the Holiday Light Show at the Rotary Botanical Gardens in Janesville. Times and ticket information can be found at www.rbgholidaylightshow.com.
ABOVE: A lighted archway is seein in this file photo from the Holiday Light Show at the Rotary Botanical Gardens in Janesville. Times and ticket information can be found at www.rbgholidaylightshow.com.
Nothing can get people in the holiday spirit like the sparkling lights on trees and in holiday displays. There is just something about the colorful lights shining through a crisp winter night that warms the heart.
The Stateline Area has some stellar light displays that have been enjoyed for decades and this holiday season the displays are back.
The Festival of Lights at Sinnissippi Park, 1401 N. 2nd St., Rockford, has been welcoming residents to its free, drive-through display since 1989.
In its first year, only 11 displays were featured in the park, but now the avalanche of lights has grown to 85 displays.
The display opens on Friday, Nov. 25 and continues through New Year’s Day.
The Fourth of July Civic Committee raises funds for the display, and sets up and maintains the displays. Visitors can drive through the park to enjoy the display for free, but donations are appreciated and are used to make sure the event can continue.
The display is open mostly on weekends and then it is open every day the week of Christmas.
Hours are as follows:
- 5—11 p.m. Nov. 25—27
- 5—11 p.m. Dec. 1—4
- 5—11 p.m. Dec. 8—11
- 5—11 p.m. Dec. 15—18
- 5—11 p.m. Dec. 19—23
- 24 hours open Dec. 24 and 25
- 5—11 p.m. Dec. 26
- 5—midnight Dec. 31
Santa Claus will be at the park from 6—8 p.m. on Nov. 25—27; Dec. 2—4; Dec. 9—11 and Dec. 16—18.
All AglowNicholas Conservatory
The Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens at 1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford (conveniently across the street from Sinnissippi Park) will again be offering its free outdoor holiday display called All Aglow.
The display features over 300,000 lights and will be featured starting at dusk on Nov. 26. The display runs through Jan. 8. Visitors can view trees surrounded by strings of lights as well a giant, lighted candy canes among other displays.
The Rotary Botanical Gardens at 1455 Palmer Drive, Janesville, is celebrating its 26th anniversary of its Holiday Light Show. The huge lighted display runs Nov. 25 through Dec. 30.
The display features over a million lights with themed displays and animated displays. People can walk through the gardens and enjoy the displays close up.
Tickets for the Holiday Light Show are $12 for adults age 13 and older; $5 for children age 3 to 12 and children age 2 and younger are admitted for free. Attendance numbers have a limit each night so it is recommended to plan ahead.
The show hours are 4:30—9 p.m. Nov. 25—27; Dec. 1—4; Dec. 8—11; Dec. 15—23 and Dec. 26—30.
The walking tour extends for about two-thirds of a mile. Parking is limited on site. Hot chocolate, coffee, water and cookies will be sold on site.