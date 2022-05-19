ROSCOE—Life Church Assembly of God will host its first Street Market Extravaganza on Saturday, offering craft items, art, toys and more.
The Street Market Extravaganza will take place from 9 a.m.—2 p.m. in the parking lot of Life Church at 5910 Elevator Road.
Life Church is partnering with the Northern Illinois Toy Show to host the market which features dozens of vendors.
“We started working with the Northern Illinois Toy Show last year,” said Dan Martin, of the Life Church pastoral staff.
“I started going to Life Church last year and asked if they could host our Hot Wheel shows in October through March. They graciously accepted and we have been working with them ever since,” said Darri Busker, Northern Illinois Toy Show founder. “It has been a pleasure working with Life Church. They always attempt to reach and provide for the community.”
Busker has been running the Northern Illinois Toy Show for eight years and previously was located in Rockford, before establishing a partnership with Life Church. The organization used to be known as Rockford Toy Show, before the show moved to the new venue.
“Brad Stanton and Cory Larson both work with me at the Northern Illinois Toy Show and have stuck with me at the church,” Busker said. “For the upcoming Street Market Extravaganza they asked me to be the organizer for the event and vendors.”
“We currently have 87 out of 100 spots filled for vendors to use and sell their products,” Martin said. “We welcome vendors from around our community and area for businesses and non-businesses alike.”
Vendors can rent a spot at the market for $25 or they can rent two spots for $40.
Spots can be reserved by calling Life Church and callers will be directed to the correct department, Martin noted.
“The public is free to come and go during the event without cost,” Martin said. “They can enjoy the festivities and shop at our many vendors on site.”
“Vendors will be selling anything from crafts, sculptures, tools, knick-knacks, toys and people just clearing out their house,” Busker said.
“Rockford Rescue Mission offered a trailer to transport products to the event, if vendors or consumers have transportation issues for products,” Martin said.
The Street Market Extravaganza also will offer food trucks, music and inflatables for children to play with.
“We will offer pizza, coffee, popcorn, snow cones and cotton candy through the food trucks coming to the event,” Martin noted.
Music will be played on the grounds, with announcements coming from Life Church staff concerning what vendors and food is available.
“The church will provide a bounce house and inflatable obstacle course,” Martin said. “We will have staff on location, but we recommend parents stay near their children.”
“Our mission is to provide a family fun afternoon to the community and we hope to accomplish that this Saturday,” Martin noted.