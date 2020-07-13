MADISON - The deadline for drivers under age 60, who received extensions to renew their license due to COVID-19, is July 25.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reminds drivers to renew their licenses online (wisconsindmv.gov/renewDL) to avoid a late fee.
DMV recently added an online license renewal option to offer greater convenience and help keep customers safe during the health emergency.
DMV recognizes the elevated health risk to drivers over age 60 during this pandemic and has granted them an additional 60 days to renew their driver license. They have until September 24, 2020 to renew with no late fee.
