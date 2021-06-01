BELOIT—Beloit Public Library (BPL) is launching its 39th BookQuest program with a party in honor of longtime library staff member, BookQuest program organizer, and community advocate Judy Adams.
Her life’s work was connecting children with the magic and wonder of reading. BookQuest is an annual reading program organized by the library for fourth and fifth graders that culminates with a friendly battle-of-the-books-style competition among teams from area schools.
The launch party will be held from noon—3 p.m. on Thursday under large tents in the library parking lot to kick off the 2021-2022 BookQuest season. Festivities will include live music by Gary McAdams, a presentation by national author John Coy, and a reveal of the 2021-2022 BookQuest book list.
The event is free, open to the public, and appropriate for all ages. The program will start at 12:30 p.m., followed by activities for children, refreshments, a book signing, book giveaway and tours of the library’s new spaces.
National author John Coy is the featured speaker. He has presented to schools around the world. His book, My Mighty Journey: A Waterfall’s Story, will be the focus. Not only will it be one of the titles featured on the 2021-2022 BookQuest list, it will be the subject of his talk. The first 50 families to attend will receive a free copy to take home. Coy will autograph copies for anyone who so desires.
Nationally acclaimed singer/songwriter Gary McAdams will perform a few selections, including an original song inspired by Coy’s book. His song, titled You Could Move a Waterfall, was written alongside local musician Matt Goodwin.
The Judy Adams BookQuest Launch is supported by the Judith H. Adams Fund in support of the gift of reading. Adams passed away last October after a spirited fight with pancreatic cancer.
Her family—husband, Jeff, and sons Sam, Will and Dan—established the Judith H. Adams Fund at the Stateline Community Foundation to help continue her work in sparking the joy of reading in Beloit-area children.
The public is encouraged to attend this occasion, which library staff hope to continue long into the future to spark that joy of reading, launch the new BookQuest year, and honor Adams.
For more details, visit www.beloitpubliclibrary.org, call 608-364-2905, or follow Beloit Public Library on Facebook.
Judy Adams was an active volunteer with Friends of the Riverfront and was ever present to help Music at Harry’s Place and other events at Riverside Park. She relished writing biannual research papers for her fellow East End Club members where she mixed scholarship with a subtle sense of humor.
She was a certified social worker and helped countless individuals and families through Family Services of Beloit.
In addition, for 25 years she worked part-time as a librarian at the children’s desk at Beloit Public Library. There she organized many of the library’s special programs including the Booklegger program and annual Battle of the Books (now known as BookQuest) competition for local school children.