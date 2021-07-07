BELOIT—Looking for a midweek outing?
The Beloit Public Library kicked off its Wednesdays at the Library events on July 7. The outdoor events featuring live music, food trucks and the Friends at Beloit Library (FABL) book sale will be held each Wednesday, July through August from noon—1 p.m.
People are invited to attend at the Hendricks Children’s Garden, 605 Eclipse Boulevard for the soiree. There is some seating available, but guests also can bring their own lawn chairs.
Although Wednesday’s event eventually suffered some rainfall, it had a strong start with people stopping at the book sale and food trucks and mingling in between. Eclectic Red was playing catchy tunes as people feasted on food from Jakarta Cafe.
Library Director Nick Dimassis said it was the third year for the outdoor events.
“FABL is a great addition to the event. This adds a really nice festive feel to it,” added Dimassis.
Kim Tinder and her children Kyli Tinder, 1, and Aurora Tinder, 5, were browsing the FABL books for sale. Kim Tinder said she brings her kids to the library once a week. She had heard about the outdoor events, but didn’t know when they were going to be.
“I was pleasantly surprised,” she said upon her arrival.
FABL will be holding its Beloit Library Eclectic Book Sale during the events. Gently used books are priced to sell with hard cover books being 50 cents and paperback books being 25 cents. FABL accepts book donations which it resells in the FABL library lobby bookstore, with profits given back to the library. FABL is a 501c3 non profit organization.
All the outdoor events will have food offered by the Blender Cafe as well as other food vendors which are listed below.
Upcoming Wednesdays at the Library events will be as follows: music by Jestin Jay Trio and food by Eat at Joes, July 14; music by Fred and Ginger and food by 3 Chicks and a Truck, July 21; music by Harlan Jefferson and food by Wehpah and Tacos el Gordo, July 26; music by Electric Red and food by Snacks and Stuff, Aug. 4; music by Jestin Jay Trio and food by Autentica, Aug. 11; music by Fred and Ginger and food by Stormys Grilled Cheese, Aug. 16; and music by Harlan Jefferson and food by Wehpah, Aug. 25.