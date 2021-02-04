BELOIT—The new drive-up pickup window is officially open at Beloit Public Library.
The drive-up window replaces the park-and-call service and curbside service previously offered and is intended for the pickup of materials placed on hold. Materials pickup is available through the drive-up window during regular library hours: 9:30 a.m.—9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9:30 a.m.—5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
As an incentive for patrons to try the window, the library is offering a free gift to those who use it, available while supplies last.
This new service provides another option for those who use the library, in particular benefitting:
- Patrons with mobility issues,
- Patrons who prefer to stay contactless,
- Patrons who prefer not to trudge through slush, snow, rain, and other conditions,
- Patrons who prefer not to wake their sleeping child in the back seat,
- Patrons who have a pet along that can’t be left out in the car,
- Patrons who only have a few minutes to grab and go.
To use the drive-up window, patrons need to select “Beloit Public Library Drive Up” as their pickup library location when reserving materials online. When they receive notice that the item is ready, they simply pull up to the window, and press the button for service. Patrons need to bring along their library card and wear their mask at the drive-up.
To learn about how this new service works, call 608-364-2905.
Currently, BPL is unable to take payments through the window, but hopes to add this service soon.