Schools are almost out and libraries are planning to kick off their summer reading programs soon.
South Beloit Public Library is kicking off their Ocean’s of Possibilities summer reading program on June 6. South Beloit library card members of all ages can win prizes based on minutes read.
“The minutes will be tracked by the participating families using the at-home log sheet and stickers given at signup,” said Brenda Weinberg, South Beloit Public Library Director. “One sticker will represent 20 minutes read on the sheet.”
Prizes include gift certificates from area restaurants, stores and businesses.
Libraries in Rockton, Roscoe and Rockford are hosting summer reading programs as well.
“The summer reading program events are available to anyone from any Illinois library,” Weinberg noted.
Talcott Free Library, in Rockton, and North Suburban Library District: Roscoe both follow the theme: “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.”
The theme was created by iRead, a nationwide reading program, according to Laura Hielkema, Head of Marketing and Librarian at Talcott Free Library.
“The summer reading program and events will be available in person and virtually,” said Mary M. Petro, North Suburban Library District Library Director.
“Participants track books read on paper logs picked up at the library or online at http://talcottlibrary.readsquared.com/,” Hielkema said.
Rockford Public Library locations are celebrating their 150th anniversary with a summer reading program titled: “Travel Through Time.”
“We will be giving out T-shirts to the first 800 people that sign up for the summer reading program,” said Bridget Finn, Rockford Public Library Director of Marketing and Communications.
“Participants can track their minutes read on an app called Beanstack,” Finn said.
Not only will these libraries host different summer reading programs, they also will host various summer events.
South Beloit will be hosting a StoryWalk along with outdoor activities including chalk drawings and Guess the Animal. More information can be found at https://www.southbeloitlibrary.com/.
“2021 was the first year we had a StoryWalk at the library. Last year we had another that traveled to NATC (Nature at the Confluence) and the Boys and Girls Club of South Beloit,” Weinberg said “This year it will be traveling to them again, as well as a new destination, Riverview Elementary School.”
The StoryWalk Project was originally created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. StoryWalk is a registered service mark owned by Ms. Ferguson.
“We have used and plan to use StoryWalks in the future and the audience loved it,” Finn said.
Talcott Free Library will be hosting an ice cream social and pool party this summer, with dates to be announced. More information can be found at https://www.talcottfreelibrary.com/program-calendar/.
North Suburban Library District will be hosting various events at their two locations in Roscoe and Loves Park. including Special Event Tuesdays, Family Pool Parties, and many more.
A full list can be found on their website: https://northsuburban.librarycalendar.com/events/month.
Finn recommends keeping an eye on announced events coming soon to the Rockford library on social media and the library website: https://rockfordbuzz.com/rockford-public-library-150th-anniversary.