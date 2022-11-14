JANESVILLE- A celebration for the LGBTQ+ community called Frendsgiving is being planned for Nov. 18 in Janesville.
DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit and the Rock County LGBTQ+ Committee has partnered with several LGBTQ+ groups to sponsor two events set for Nov. 18.
A Friendsgiving meal will take place from 4—7 p.m. at UW-Whitewater at Rock County, 2909 Kellogg Avenue in Janesville. The meal will take place at the lower level of Williams Hall.
All food is being catered by UW-Whitewater Rock LGBTQ+ Alliance and the cold items and deserts are being provided by the rest of the participating organizations, said Stephanie Hormig, LGBTQ+ Case Manager at DEFY.
“If someone has a specific dietary need or allergy based concern, we would recommend bringing your own items,” Hormig said.
This is the second time DEFY, a program within Family Services, has offered a Friendsgiving event.
“It is the first year where we have the majority of the LGBTQ+ organizations coming together to do one Friendsgiving together,” Hormig said. “Our first Friendsgiving, last year, was just us, Rock County LGBTQ+ Committee and Janesville PRIDE.”
The event, held at the Odd Fellows Lodge in Janesville, attracted a crowd of about 20 people.
Rock County LGBTQ+ Committee, DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit, the UW-Whitewater Rock County LGBTQ+ Alliance, Janesville Pride, the Yellow Brick Road organization and BASE (Building a Safer Evansville) are all partnering to prepare for this year’s Friendsgiving event.
“Friendsgiving was inspired last year from the need we saw for all LGBTQ+ individuals to have a safe, fun place to celebrate,” Hormig said. “We are extra lucky this year that the Alliance group for UW-Whitewater RockCounty has donated all the hot items for the food as well as the space.”
Following the meal, a Drag Revue event will take place at the Kirk Denmark Theatre at the Wells Cultural Center on campus.
“A Drag Revue is a semi-theatrical show with performers wearing various lavish costumes and makeup styles performing various dances, lip-synching and singing,” said Jesse Alonzo, Interim Pride Minster of the LGBTQ+ Alliance. “The event also often also involves comedy, skits and working the crowd.”
The Drag Revue will include a $15 entry fee that can be purchased at the door or online. It is encouraged to purchase tickets online at the website wiscodragbingo.com/tickets.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. when hor d’oeuvres will be served and will last until 10:30 p.m., according to Alonzo.
Drag Revue will be performed by Drag Bingo, a group of professional drag queens who are quite well-known in the world of drag, according to Alonzo.
Alonzo and the LGBTQ+ Alliance members will be doing the behind-the-scenes work for the performance
“Drag queens have always been a major part of the LGBTQ+ community, and the art of drag has helped bridge the gap between those outside of the community,” Alonzo said. “As a young child, my first positive exposure to the queer community came from the drag shows my mother would throw together at the bar she worked at. We often had to spend late nights there, and the queens who participated were always incredibly kind, doting, and transformed that unfortunate reality into happy, lifelong memories for me.”