Friendsgiving

DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit, Janesville PRIDE and the Rock County LGBTQ+ Committee hosted their first Friendsgiving event last year at the Odd Fellow’s Lodge. This year the event will take place at UW-Whitewater at Rock County’s Williams Hall in Janesville from 4- 7 p.m. on Nov. 18.

 Photo Provided by Stephanie Hormig

JANESVILLE- A celebration for the LGBTQ+ community called Frendsgiving is being planned for Nov. 18 in Janesville.

DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit and the Rock County LGBTQ+ Committee has partnered with several LGBTQ+ groups to sponsor two events set for Nov. 18.