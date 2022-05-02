BELOIT—The National Association of Letter Carriers normally asks residents to donate non-perishable food on the second Saturday of May, which in turn is given to local food pantries to help feed hungry families.
However, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, the traditional food drive had to go through some changes.
Tom Fritz, secretary for the Beloit branch of the National Association of Letter Carriers, said postal workers across the country traditionally ask residents to put food in bags near their mailboxes so mail carriers can pick up the food donations. However, when the pandemic hit, the traditional food drive was halted in 2020 as well as 2021.
There will be no traditional food drive this year either, but that does not mean local letter carriers are not helping to feed local families in need. Even though non-perishable food collections were halted in the last few years, letter carriers donated money to local food pantries and they are asking local businesses and individuals to donate funds as well this year.
“The local union donated $500 to Caritas and it donated $500 to the Salvation Army. The national union matched each of those donations,” Fritz said.
The local branch of letter carriers also sent letters to local businesses asking that they make monetary donations to food pantries.
Max Dodson, executive director of Caritas, said the Letter Carriers’ efforts have been amazing, and their recent efforts to raise funds for food patries have had added benefits.
“It actually increases our flexibility to purchase essential item,” Dodson said.
Dodson noted that when food items are donated, the pantry may receive numerous boxes of macaroni and cheese, for example, but not a lot of stews or protein items. The monetary donations allows Caritas staff to buy items that are in short supply.
When letter carriers collect non-perishable food items in normal years, they can donate the food to local churches that also run food pantries. However, the letter carriers cannot solicit monetary donations for church groups, Fritz said.
That is why the letter carriers only are soliciting funds for Caritas and the Salvation Army.
When non-perishable food items are collected, letter carriers usually collect 400 to 500 pounds of food in each of the 25 mail routes in Beloit. Food donations also have been collected in rural Beloit routes and Clinton routes, Fritz said.
Fritz said this year marks his ninth year of helping food pantries through the Letter Carrier Food Drive efforts. He said the food drive and the recent monetary donation drives have all been volunteer driven. Letter carriers collected the food on their own time and did not get paid for the time when they were collecting food.
People who want to donated to the effort can do so by going to the websites for the Salvation Army and Caritas. Websites for donations are as follows:
Salvation Army: www.salvationarmywi.org/wum/volunteer
Caritas: https://caritasbeloit.org/ways-to-give.
People also can drop off donations at Caritas or the Salvation Army, Fritz said. Caritas is a 2840 Prairie Ave., Beloit. Salvation Army is at 628 Broad St., Beloit and 514 Sutherland Ave., Janesville.