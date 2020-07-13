My first contact with a typewriter occurred over half a century ago in my aunt’s house in Houston. She had a dark back room with oak chairs shaped like elephants. On the top of the elephant’s trunk was a drink coaster. I was a bit too young for martinis, so I used the chairs as, well, a elephants. I would sit in them and push them around the big room and before you knew it, I was in the Congo.
There was something else in that room that astounded me. It was a typewriter. She didn’t use t often, but the ribbon was fresh enough so that when I placed paper beneath the roller I could hunt and peck out short words. It was a thrill. I guess I had a low threshold of excitement. But this was perhaps the only time in my life that I felt like a Master of the Universe.
Nowadays young people have little if any idea of a typewriter. They don’t know what a roller was or what a ribbon was. They have no concept of how you needed to find a dust cover to protect the machine. They have never entered a room full of clacking typewriters, the noisy staccato of people putting out words, words, words.
They have no idea of high schools that advised their students to take typing courses, whether or not you planned to go to college. If you weren’t, and especially if you were female, you would need a typing course in order to become a secretary.
Today’s younger generation has no idea how typewriters revolutionized the work force over a hundred years ago, giving women who could type jobs and more jobs in big cities. If you were even a minor business mogul, you could dictate letters to your secretary, who would take them down in shorthand, and then she would faithfully go off to type it for you for your signature. If your name were John J. Wilson and hers was Betty Smith, then at the bottom of the typed letter would be JJW/bs.
The typewriter is to the word processor, of course, as smoke signals are to Skype or Zoom. But in its heyday, the typewriter was really something special.
Like everyone else, I now use word processing on my computer. I have become a terrible word processor, saved only by spell-check. The keys are so sunken and quiet, and so easy to type quickly, that I make incessant mistakes.
Here’s the irony: I was a fine typist. With the keys raised and slow-acting by today’s standards, and with the racket made by the machine to give me rhythm, I was both speedy and accurate. I learned not to type too fast, to type within myself. I even went to high school typing tournaments: yes, they used to have those.
But one of those broke my heart. This was during my senior year in high school. I went off to the regional typing tourney convinced I would win. I was asked to type a page of something in five minutes and pecked it with my superb touch typing skills with perfect precision: nary a mistake, and I never looked at the keyboard once. Smugly, I turned in my finished product and waited for my gold medal.
It was not to be. The judge found three “floating capitals,” or capital letters slightly above the baseline. It would take a microscope to see them, but she did see them and I came in third.
I was furious and crushed, and then I was crushed and furious.
But floating capitals were a no-no. John J. Wilson would not wish to sign a letter typed by Betty Smith with floating capitals. What would his customers think?
Well, I had to carry on. So I took a heavy portable typewriter to college with me. At first I wrote out my papers in long hand and then typed them, but in time I learned how to compose at the keyboard. In time, when they came out with erasable typing paper I could even delete mistakes, sort of. Of course, no one wanted to get a typed paper written on such skinny pulp, so I would copy them on a machine, and they looked great: substantial, solid, and accurate (if also erased). Don’t ask me about the content. I have no comment on that.
It was much trickier to type onto a sheet of mimeograph paper, which could not e erased. But we learned how to correct typing errors with a razor blade. This too looked pristine if you didn’t mind a little blood on the copies.
I am a digital immigrant, so I still think of a computer as a typewriter with a RB screen attached. I like computers. I just wish they’d make the screen bigger, and maybe make the keyboard a little louder. You know: more like a typewriter.
But at least the dilemma of capitals has been solved, and now John J. Wilson has to type, or process, his own darn letters. And, oh year, I’ve not gotten my fingers dirty with ribbon ink since I was a relatively young man. Now I am very old, and very clean.
Tom McBride is the author of the mystery novel BENT DEAD IN BELOIT and co-author of the Marist College Mindset List.
