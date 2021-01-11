By the time you read this, there will be snow on the Stateline Area ground.
This is not a remarkable fact, yet to me it remains a source of both wonder and irritation. That’s because I didn’t move to Snow Country until I was in my early twenties. Until then, I had seen snow fall only three times.
The first was when I was a kid. My mother went into the back yard, gathered some white icy stuff, and made what she called “snow ice cream.” I have no idea what this entailed and don’t really know whether or not it was good to taste. But it was as though I was living in this totally transformed time and place. By noon it was all gone. The snow had melted, and the ice cream had passed the taste buds.
This was my glimpse of Winter Wonderland. It lasted about four hours, and did not come again until 12 years later, when in high school we rushed to the white grass and threw snowballs at one another. We generally missed. We had had little practice. And by afternoon the grass was sunny green.
I’ve likely forgotten to mention that this was in Central Texas.
When I was in college down there it snowed one more time. This time it stayed on the earth for nearly a whole day. We walked through a local park and noticed that it looked more like a blank slate than like a park. This dominion of white both thrilled and scared us.
Among the many polarizations in American life is the Weather Gap.
Hardened Stateline natives know little of how winter and snow are seen Down South. When I told my fellow Texans that I was moving to the Snow Belt, they said that it would be very cold up there but that it wouldn’t be too bad because it was a “dry cold.” This is about as ignorant a statement as one can make, but for a brief time it gave me comfort.
My first snow storm up here was in Indiana. This was an October blizzard, where the wind swept up both the snow and the earth. As a result, I awoke to a blend of white dirt. It was the most disgusting thing I’d ever seen. I wondered why I had moved north.
That was when I began writing to my Texas friends, asking them why they had LET me move North.
I recall grocery shopping in November with my friends and finding snow shovels for sale. “What is that?” I asked. They never let me forget it. I think it was about that time that some of them decided Old Tom wasn’t too swift.
But I persevered and became a hardy winter and snow veteran. Until recently I was the only guy in my neighborhood who still shoveled. Here I was, semi-elderly, while much younger people had snow blowers. What, I thought, is wrong with this picture? I suppose this was just penance for not knowing what a snow shovel was all those years ago.
I have driven in blizzards and hoped that I would not end up in the ditch. But vision was so bad that for all I knew I might already be in the ditch. Despite my toughened winter experience, I still wish it would snow on Christmas Day and then sprout palm trees. I am thankful for small things: At least I don’t live in Minneapolis, and I live in SOUTHERN Wisconsin rather than in NORTHERN Illinois. That’s something, right?
When my wife took a job in North Carolina, I was there one winter holiday when it snowed a few inches. Two kids came along and asked if I wanted them to remove the snow from the walks and drive. I knew it would melt soon. But I was in a charitable mood, so I said yes. They then asked if I had a shovel. They didn’t. Well, I had no shovel, but I did have a rake. They proceeded to rake snow off their concrete. I paid them five dollars and they left.
This is A Winter’s Tale in the South.
Whenever it does snow in places like Raleigh, North Carolina, it is a time of perverse celebration. The streets are far too icy and perilous for anyone to go to work, or so they think. These are the sorts of people who, if they were on an icy road, would speed up and get home before they had an accident.
But fortunately they don’t get in their cars. They stay home and walk, very slowly, to the local Krispy Kreme. They stock up on overly sweetened doughnuts and thank the good Lord for giving them an icy excuse to stay home.
As I am writing this, there is no snow yet. I know it will come. I have a snow blower now. Someday, perhaps, I can even get a small snow plow and ride it to the local supermarket for some Snow Ice Cream. Well, to be honest, there’s not even a snowball’s chance in Hell for that.
But somewhere I do have an old Frosty the Snowman costume I wore at a party years ago. I can do it next October for Halloween. On October 21, 2019 we had snow on the ground after all.
Tom McBride is the author of BENT DEAD IN BELOIT: A Mystery.