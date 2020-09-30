SOUTH BELOIT—Dustin Lervik knew he had been making an impact on the local photo scene.
He just didn’t realize how deep the roots ran.
Lervik, from South Beloit, earlier this week captured 97.5 WZOK’s prize for Rockford’s Best Photographer.
The contest, which drew nominations from all around the city, was determined solely by fan voting on the radio station’s website.
After easily surviving the first cut, Lervik advanced to the finals, where he amassed a staggering 60 percent of the final vote.
Lervik said he was overwhelmed by the show of support.
“There were a lot of emotions,” Lervik said. “But the biggest takeaway to me was the fact that I have just a great support system. To not only win, but to win by that much, it was kind of incredible.”
Lervik’s easygoing, conversational style is a big reason for his popularity among parents and students around the area.
“I’ve had plenty of mom’s come up to me and tell me their kid is not photogenic and they aren’t excited about it,” Lervik said. “It’s up to me to bring them out of their shell, and that’s something I take pride in doing. Sometimes I’ll just flat out tell a kid that he’s got to loosen up. These photos are going to happen one way or the other, so they might as well have some fun with it.”
Lervik has had a long-term interest in photography, back to his days at Beloit Turner High School.
“I started out doing a lot of black and white stuff in class at Turner,” Lervik said. “Back then, you were working with film, so you didn’t shoot the volume of pictures you do now. But my junior year, we went to state in baseball, and I ended up shooting a lot of pictures that way.”
Lervik’s work began to get noticed by others in rather innocent fashion. His eldest daughter Kaya is a standout athlete at South Beloit, while Peyton is in middle school. Lervik would shoot their sporting events, but when he ventured into other areas, the requests began piling up.
“I did their sports stuff, but also did portrait stuff of both Kaya and Peyton,” Lervik said. “And after I would post them on Facebook, pretty soon people started asking if I could take pictures of their kids. That morphed into taking team pictures, which eventually led to parents wanting me to shoot the actual games. It’s all been great.”
Lervik said he most enjoys the senior portraits.
“Seniors are my absolute favorite to shoot out of anything I do,” Lervik said. “And the reason is pretty simple: This is their time to shine. It’s the last year before they go off to school or off to work, the last time to go out and do their thing together. It’s been great to get to know so many kids in the area. I’ll go to games and look up in the stands and see a bunch of kids that I’ve shot, and that’s just a great feeling.”
Although it might seem tempting for Lervik to transition into full-time photography, he says he’s not inclined to go that route.
“I know that I would have plenty of work to do this full-time,” Lervik said. “But I really love what I do right now, and if this became my job, I’m not sure that would be true anymore. The one thing I never want to have happen is for me to work with someone and say ‘Oh, I’ve got to do this again?’ I want to keep loving it.”
And Lervik will have legions of satisfied customers who will keep loving him.